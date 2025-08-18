Akpabio returns to Nigeria after a short vacation

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON, Monday morning returned to the country from a brief vacation in London.

This has put an end to the speculation that the Senate President was critically ill and admitted in a London hospital.

Recall that Akpabio had attended the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva between July 29 and 31st, after which he headed to London for a short vacation.

The Senate President, who touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 4.00am Monday, was received at the Presidential Wing by senators, aides and Nigerians from different walks of life.

Fielding questions from journalists on arrival, the Senate President promised Nigerians robust legislative engagements on resumption.

He further justified the presence of a strong Nigerian delegation at the International Parliamentary Union in Geneva, assuring the people of more derivatives of democratic governance and effective collaboration with the other arms of government.