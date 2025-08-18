27.6 C
Lagos
August 18, 2025
Trending now

Aid to Gov. Kefas stabs mentally challenged teenager in Jalingo

Akpabio returns to Nigeria after a short vacation

Expert laments poor power supply in Enugu following tarrif reduction by EERC

Tinubu’s economic reforms: When facts speak, propaganda trembles

Daniel Braie Insurance professional driving industry growth on the back of competence

Driver dies as SUV car rams into commercial bus in Lagos

Nigerian Society of Engineers Launches Week-Long Programme on “21st Century Innovation in…

Oida Fireside Chat: Fatona lays model for overcoming local capacity challenges

Universal McCann Celebrates Strategic Leadership of ‘Bimpe Fayemi

Breaking: Garki 2 Plaza Fire: Federal Fire Service’s timely intervention prevents disaster

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Aid to Gov. Kefas stabs mentally challenged teenager in Jalingo

by Peter Anayo076

EMMANUEL  AWARI, Jalingo

 

Residents of Karofi, a suburb of Jalingo, Taraba State capital, were thrown into shock and confusion on Wednesday when one of the Advisers to Gov. Agbu Kefas allegedly attacked and inflicted severe knife injuries on a 19-year-old mentally challenged teenager named Adamu.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred on Wednesday morning when a security guard of a pure Water factory by the name Tapawa alerted the owner of the factory, Alhaji Bello Kasimu, an Adviser to Gov. Kefas, that he apprehended a thief who gained access to the factory at night and tied him with ropes.

Bello Kasimu, who is also one of the aspirants for the forthcoming Jalingo local government Chairmanship elections, allegedly rushed to the water factory where he met Adamu, whose two hands were tied to his back by the night guard.

It was further gathered that Kasimu allegedly opened the booth of his Car and brought out a sharp knife and began to slice Adamu’s body with the knife and calling him a thief, thereby inflicting severe injuries on his body.

Kasimu’s actions were swiftly reported to the police in Karofi police outpost and a human rights activist, Gambo Dauda, who also resides in the area.

The Human Rights Activist, Gambo Dauda in an interview with our correspondent, said that after a thorough investigation, it was discovered that the victim Audu was a lunatic known to the people of the area.

“We received a call from people of the area around 5pm yesterday about the incident and When we went there, we met the victim (Adamu) with injuries all over his body. We were told that it was Bello Kasim who used a knife to inflict injuries on him.

“According to the security guard by name Tapawa, he caught Adamu in the water factory by 3am . We learnt he did not catch Adamu with anything but he tied the victim and beat him up before calling on his boss (Bello).

On arrival, the boss pulled out a knife and began to stab Adamu,” Dauda narrated.

He added that his interaction with the victim showed he was mentally challenged, as his responses were uncoordinated.

Dauda also said that the police had intervened to save the boy, who is currently receiving treatment at the Police clinic in Jalingo.

“The Police Out Post at Karofi was alerted to the incident and so they rescued the victim and took him to a clinic at Karofi.

“In our fact-finding, we gathered from the vigilantes that Adamu is mentally challenged and has been roaming around the area for the past two months. Our interaction with the victim shows that he is suffering from mental illness, as his statements were not coordinated.

The human rights activist said he demanded that the case be transferred from Karofi police post to Jalingo police Division.

He added that at the Jalingo police Division, the Victim, Adamu, was brought in a pool of his blood and was immediately rushed to the police clinic, where he is currently receiving treatment.

A senior police officer attached to the Jalingo police Division told our reporter that the police invited Kasim and obtained his statement, but he was released on bail a few minutes later.

Efforts by our correspondent to reach the PPRO of the Taraba State police command did not yield positive results as all his phones were off at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, when contacted on the phone, Alhaji Bello Kasimu told our correspondent that he should be given two hours to enable him to respond to the allegations against his person.

Unfortunately, Alhaji Kasimu has refused to pick all phone calls put across to him by our correspondent after the two hours as he continuously rejected the calls.

The attack on Adamu has attracted widespread condemnation from residents of Karofi, where Adamu roams around the streets in both days and night.

“This is an act of man’s inhumanity to man. We know Adamu very well, he is a mad person and he does not steal,” said Junaidu, a resident of Karofi.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Osun-Osogbo grove risks delisting as UNESCO site, over influx of land grabbers

Peter Anayo

Lawyers training should not stop at law school – Amuwo Odofin Lawyers Forum

Peter Anayo

Gov Mbah inaugurates LGSC, harps on inclusive development

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO