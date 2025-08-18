2027: Enugu APC Youths endorse Tinubu for 2nd tenure, promises massive votes

..asks for better reward system

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the youth wing of the Enugu state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for a second term in office.

The youths said that they are going to canvass massive votes for the party in the 260 political wards in the 17 Council areas of the state.

It vowed not to allow a repeat of the abysmal outing of the party in the state in 2023 general polls, during which APC scored a poor 4,772 votes for president Tinubu as a result of alleged bad leadership style of the embattled state Chairman, Barrister Ugochukwu Agballa, and the party’s governorship flagbearer in the election, Chief Uche Nnaji.

Speaking at the weekend during the Progressive youths Stakeholders Meeting in Enugu, leader of the group, Mr. Peter Chime, said they have the capacity to give APC a resounding victory in Enugu state in 2027.

“APC belongs to all of us, it’s is not a personal business of anybody. After this meeting today, go home and be APC symbol and Ambassadors in your respective wards and local government areas.”

Chime said they would no longer tolerate the idea of someone manipulating Enugu APC from other states, stressing that they would henceforth resist such acts.

The youths had during the meetin,g begged Enugu state governor, Dr. Enugu State, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah to defect to Nigeria’s ruling party, APC.

He urged President Tinubu and the National Chairman of APC, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda to help in putting in place a reward mechanism in the party.

“We are also begging Mr. President to ensure that appointments are given to all the APC leaders who suffered for the party that has not benefited from anything since we won the election.”

Addressing the stakeholders drawn from all the 17 Council areas of the state, Chime stated that it had been the yearning of the APC members that the governor join their fold.

“We are on our knees begging our governor to decamp to Athe PC so he can connect us to the national level, so that Enugu State will benefit more than we are benefiting today.

“Only the governor can make heavyweight politicians join the party and we are here begging him to join APC” adding that if he joins, the gubernatorial ticket of the party will be given to him.

According to him, “If our governor joins the APC, he will get the automatic ticket; he will not drag it with anybody because he is doing what we can see.”

He explained that the Progressive Youth Stakeholders meeting was put together to strengthen the youth mobilisation of the party, ahead of victory come 2027.

Chime, however, appealed to the pioneer leaders of the party who left angrily as a result of the bad leadership style of the embattled state chairman, Barrister Ugocukwu Agballa to come back, saying “they cannot abandon the house they built for strangers.

“We are using this forum to beg the leaders of the party who left the party angrily or decided to stay calm due to the ill treatment by the Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Hon. Uche Nnaji and the man whom we have removed as the state chairman, Ugochukwu Agballa who keeps parading himself as the chairman of the party in the state, to please return to the party.

Also speaking at the meeting, immediate past Chairman of the Party in the state, and leader of progressives group in Nigeria, Dr. Ben Nwoye, stated that the essence of the meeting which was also attended by the Ex- state organizing Secretary, Hon. Ifeanyi Chime and other chieftains of the party was to see ways of rallying up support for the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, as well as woo Enugu State governor, Dr. Peter into the party.

The former federal Commissioner said “It is part of the ongoing process to rally up support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027”.

Nwoye, reiterated his call on Governor Mbah to come over to the APC, assuring him that there is a place for him to automatically become the leader of the party in Enugu State once he joins.

He stated that the youth wing, polling units and political wards remain vital in any political party, hence the need to always accord them the attention they deserve.

