United for Kids Foundation Showcases Cultural Learning and Youth Talent at 2025 Pre-High School Camp

… Ojodu Group of Schools Triumphs again at Summer Camp Grand Finale

The United for Kids Foundation (UKF), a non-governmental organisation committed to empowering underserved children in Nigeria, recently concluded its highly anticipated 2025 Pre-High School Summer Camp, a week-long enrichment programme for public primary school leavers across Lagos State.

The grand finale of the Summer Camp, which took place recently at Tunwase High School, Ikeja, was a vibrant celebration of learning, teamwork, and cultural immersion.

This year’s camp, themed ‘Exploring Asia’, brought together over 100 primary school pupils leavers from 4 public schools to engage in a series of exciting activities designed to boost their confidence and prepare them for secondary school.

At the grand finale, student delivered outstanding presentations that reflected the cultures of various Asian nations, alongside creative showcases in dance, music, art and craft, storytelling, and public speaking.

At the close of the keenly contested finale, Ojodu Group of Schools, representing China, emerged winner, while Adebule Primary School placed second, while showcasing India. Victoria Island Group of Schools came third with their vibrant depiction of Singapore, and Archbishop Taylor/Kuramo Primary Schools which represented Turkey, were in fourth place.

The judging panel, comprising Francis Yankuba, Azeezah Ladoja, and Ibukun Oyedokun, went beyond scoring the presentations. They also offered insightful feedback and encouragement that inspired the young participants.

While reflecting on the significance of the initiative and the broader mission of the foundation, Vice Chairman, United for Kids Foundation, Adesuwa Ladoja, stated that the summer camp was organised with a view to fostering academic preparedness, and personal growth, while also encouraging the development of social skills and the formation of friendships with peers from other schools.

“United for Kids Foundation was established over two decades ago, born from a heartfelt visit to an orphanage during the holidays. That moment transformed into a lifelong commitment to bridging the gap for children from low-income families. We focus on education, health, and welfare —with the belief that every child deserves the chance to thrive, no matter their background.

‘Through our initiatives, from free libraries and monthly hospital/orphanage visits to our Mummy and Me financial empowerment programme, we are healing Nigeria ‘one child, one heart, and one smile at a time’. The summer camp is particularly close to our hearts. It equips children transitioning to secondary school with the tools, mindset, and self-belief they need to succeed,” Ladoja said.

The 2025 Summer Camp is yet another bold statement of UKF’s dedication to creating real, sustainable impact. With every book read, every skill taught, and every smile restored, UKF continues to lead the charge in creating equal opportunities for children, regardless of their socio-economic status.