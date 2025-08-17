Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, a model for transformative governance- Engr. Ohiomoba

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Director General of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Engr. Dan Ohiomoba has described the policy initiatives of the present administration as the best model for rapid transformation and economic growth in the country.

Ohiomoba, in a statement distributed to APC correspondents at the weekend remarked that since assumption of office on May 29th 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has clearly embarked on far reaching social and economic reforms, aimed at revitalizing and reinvigorating the hitherto moribund, socio-economic and structural fault lines, which have mostly, taken the nation on a downward spiral.

He reminded Nigerians that the process of reforms and its consolidation comes with many challenges like severally stated by analysts and other economic experts across the divide, including international financial institutions.

According to the DG, “there is a consensus that these measures are absolutely necessary to help rescue the country from the brink of economic and social collapse, occasioned by many years of haphazard and lopsided economic policies of past administrations.”

He said that the massive housing and roads infrastructural development presently ongoing across the country, is a clear testament to Mr. President’s avowed determination to steer Nigeria on the path to economic and social freedom for all its citizens across the political spectrum.

“The revolutionary coastal highway from Lagos to Calabar, the massive rehabilitation projects across the country, including the Abuja -Kaduna- Zaria- Kano dual carriageway, the 9th Mile- Oturkpo-Makurdi Road and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway are indicators of a visionary and purposeful leadership.

“These projects are part of a broader effort to improve transportation infrastructure and connectivity across the country.

“In health, the administration has recorded major milestones in health sector reforms.

These include efforts to improve healthcare financing infrastructure, insurance and data systems.

“The education sector has not been left out either. The President has initiated several major policies in the education sector, including the National Policy on Safety, Security and Violence-Free Schools (NPSSVFS), and the National Policy on ICT in Education.

Particular focus has been given to the Tertiary Education revitalization and salary enhancement as well as increased budgetary allocation to education generally.

“The National Policy on Safety, Security and Violence-Free Schools (NPSSVFS) which is a merger of two previous drafts, aims to ensure the safety and security of schools and create violence-free environments.

“This is indeed, a clarion call on all Nigerians across the political divide to lend their unflinching support to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, to enable it consolidate on the reform initiatives, that is aimed at taking Nigeria to the next level, where our educational standards will be the envy of other countries, where all our social infrastructures will be up and running, where security of life and property will be guaranteed, where our health care system will be comparable to other advanced countries of the world, where youths who leave our various institutions of higher learning will have jobs waiting for them, where life itself will be worthy of living for the average Nigerian and where poverty and inequality will be drastically reduced.

“No doubt, this is certainly the type of country that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu envisions for Nigeria and all citizens must rally around him and his administration to make it a reality.

The time to start is now,” Engr Dan Ohiomoba concluded.

