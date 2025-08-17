Telecom sector attracts $1bn investment boost—NCC EVC

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) weekend said the telecommunication sector has attracted about $1billion investment this year.

This is even as the commission maintained that this investment will lead improvement of telephone service quality in the country.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr Aminu Maida while speaking in an interactive session with journalists in Lagos, said the development is expected to boost growth and improve services in the sector.

He noted that operators have started taking delivery of new equipment to boost their services in the country.

According to him, the commission took a difficult decision early this year to return to the principles that brought growth to this industry in the 2000s, allowing market forces to determine fair prices, adding that the commission has seen investment commitments that had been absent for years.

“Almost immediately, we began to see investment commitments that had been absent for years. Cumulatively, 2025 will close with over a billion dollars in fresh infrastructure spend,” he said.

“We are closely tracking the rollout. We hold weekly calls with operators to monitor how many sites are being built, upgrades done and we step in when they encounter challenges with authorities.

“The challenge is still much, especially rising cases of fibre cuts, vandalism, theft of generators and batteries, they have impacted this drive,” he said.

He however, noted that 50 per cent increase in tariffs was approved in January 2025 and subsequently expected to impact telephone quality, adding that NCC is working with all security agencies to protect infrastructure across the country.

The NCC boss further noted that the protection strategy goes beyond force and focuses on addressing structural issues that make telecom sites vulnerable, such as poor security measures, generator theft and community disputes.

He added that these investments will fund upgrades of existing base stations, construction of new sites, and expansion of fibre backbones across the country, starting from the North Central region.

While warning that the benefits of the current investment wave will take months to translate fully into better quality of service, the EVC stressed that the reforms were necessary to ensure long-term sustainability.

“This industry moves fast, the world is already talking about 6G and Nigeria cannot afford to fall behind. The capital commitments we’ve unlocked this year put us back in the race,” he stated.