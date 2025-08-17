Radio Discussion: “Determine Who Makes Decisions For You, Go Out And Register For Voter’s Card” – Ogungbangbe

_*urges ‘no polling unit on social media, your PVC matters to vote physically, to retain Tinubu’s presidency and return Osun APC to power, for continued economic stability and

By ISAAC OLUSESI

Dr Thomas Olaleye Ogungbangbe has said that Nigerians have, in the epochs of the nation’s democracy, demonstrated a commendable capacity for focused voting and would refuse to be distracted by any electoral manipulation.

The Osun State All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain and Senate aspirant from Osun East Senatorial District, stated this in a Lagos radio discussion on ‘Your PVC Matters,’ a Tuesday ago.

He charged all eligible voters, of voting age, particularly in Osun to go great lengths and keep firm grips of electoral foothold, a notch higher by revalidating their voter’s card, or get registered for the card.

Hear him, “Hold nothing back, go all out and update your Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), replace your lost, damaged or stolen PVC, and correct errors, if any, on your PVC. Those of you who are attaining the age of 18 and above, should get registered and armed with your PVC and not take for granted the continuous voters’ registration exercise.

“Let me drum this. Your lone PVC matters; it counts, and by it, the election can be won or lost, while collective use of PVC can lead to significant outcomes. Go and register, and have your PVC. The card is your discretion to determine who makes decisions in your stead.

“Let the electorate, particularly youths, listen. Don’t get yourself disenfranchised or prevented from voting. Do not register for a PVC twice or in two locations, as you can not vote twice in a single election. Do not sell your PVC to anybody or politicians, not even the one next door to you. Either way is legally consequential.

“In the cause of your registration today, stay away from all tendencies to cause any bastardization or manipulation of election tomorrow. You must ensure that you get voter’s registration and revalidation, in-person and online. Both ways drive some benefits to you.

“Excuse me, Mr Discussion Moderator. In the 16 years of progressive government in my state, citizens had a full dose of good governance in the most unprecedented terms with expectations met and gains of democracy delivered, compared to the pedestrian result level of the lackluster government of the reactionary Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun.

“If I wouldn’t be charged for any contraction of your radio programme, then let me say that there can be no polling unit on social media. The electorate should rather get registered for voters’ cards to be able to vote physically, to retain the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidency and return Osun APC to power, for the nation’s continued economic stability and comfort of the governed.”

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) CITA ENERGIES expressed optimism that the business of the next round of elections can not be aborted, stressing that the desirable goal of eliminating election fraud must constantly come under everyone’s focus, as the nation, with an overriding sense of civic responsibility continues on the path of democracy.

Prince Ogungbangbe, PhD, opined that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will make good its pledge to conduct free, fair, and credible elections.