Ogun Tree Planting Day 2025: Lafarge Africa Joins Ogun State in One-Million Tree Planting Mission

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company and manufacturer of a range of cement brands, partnered with the Ogun State Government to commemorate Ogun Tree Planting Day 2025 by embarking on a large-scale tree planting exercise and beautification of the second entrance of the Ogun State Secretariat, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

Ogun Tree Planting Day 2025, observed every second Saturday of August, is an initiative of the Ogun State Government to promote environmental sustainability through afforestation. The 2025 edition, themed “Grow Trees, Sustain Life,” focused on planting one million trees across 20 local government areas in the state.

According to the Group Managing Director/CEO, Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, who was represented by the Head of Sustainability and Sponsorships, Lafarge Africa Plc, Gabriel Pollyn, the exercise aligns with the company’s decarbonization agenda and quarry rehabilitation efforts.

Alade-Akinyemi noted that Lafarge Africa is committed to tackling climate change, restoring degraded landscapes, and fostering a culture of environmental stewardship within local communities.

“Tree planting is one of the most effective ways to mitigate the impacts of climate change while delivering tangible benefits to the people. At Lafarge Africa, we view every sampling as a living investment in our environment, our economy, and the well-being of future generations. Partnering with Ogun State on this initiative reflects our dedication to creating a greener, more resilient Nigeria. We plan to plant 150,000 native tree species over a five-year period in Ogun and Oyo state.” he said.

In his remarks, the Ogun State Commissioner for Forestry, Engineer Taiwo Oludotun, highlighted the local impact of climate change, pointing to prolonged dry seasons, flooding, rising temperatures, and the resultant threats to agriculture, livestock, and public health.

“We are not just planting trees; we are planting hope, health, and the future of our state. These are no longer distant threats; they are local problems, and local problems require local solutions. Planting trees is one of the simplest and most powerful actions we can take to preserve our environment,” Oludotun added.

Beyond the ceremonial planting, Lafarge Africa has reiterated that it will continue working with local communities to nurture the seedlings, ensuring their survival and long-term contribution to the ecosystem.

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Nigerian building solutions company, is a member of Holcim Limited, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group, Lafarge Africa is actively participating in the urbanization and economic growth of Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa.

Lafarge Africa has the widest footprint in Nigeria with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State) with Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Lafarge Africa has a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.

Lafarge Africa leverages on its innovative expertise to provide value-added products and services solutions in the building and construction industry in Nigeria. Lafarge Africa Plc is renowned for the production of a wide range of cement solutions designed to meet all building and construction needs from small projects like individual home buildings to major construction projects. Additional information is available on the web site at www.lafarge.com.ng

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success.

The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world’s most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.