NDDC Harps on Tech Opportunities for Niger Delta Youths

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has urged youths of the region to explore opportunities in advanced technology, emphasising the role of technology in human capital development.

Speaking during the 2025 International Youth Day in Akure, Ondo State, the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, noted that the event, with the theme: “Youth Advancing Multilateral Corporation through Technology and Partnership.”, was timely and in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He stated: “Advancements in Information Technology, particularly in novel areas like Artificial Intelligence, have paved the way for multiple career paths and cross-sector collaborations. The importance of unity in achieving human capital development cannot be overemphasised. An engaged youth becomes productive, not only for himself, but for his family and the community at large.

In his remarks, one of the panellists, Barrister Rotimi Olorunfemi, highlighted the potential of technology to provide solutions to address global challenges and emphasised the need for partnership between the government and private sector to harness meaningful gains.

The Former Ondo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Dayo Awude explained the critical role of information technology in driving sustainable development and fostering youth-led initiatives across the region. He noted: “Both technology and partnerships can unlock opportunities for the Niger Delta youths. While technology gives us speed, partnerships and collaborative efforts would give us reach”.

The programme featured over 300 youth participants.

In a related development, the NDDC collaborated with the Instinctively Her’s Foundation in Port Harcourt to celebrate youth empowerment and innovation, to mark International Youth Day 2025.

The Director of Youth, Sports, Culture, and Women Affairs, Mrs. Ahunna Imoni, emphasised the importance of unlocking youth potential for societal growth and mentioned plans to establish an Artificial Intelligence Laboratory for the youth of the Niger Delta region’s youth. She further highlighted projects like talent hunts, the Niger Delta Sports Festival, skills acquisition programs, and scholarships as key youth-focused efforts by the NDDC.

A keynote speaker at the event, Dr. Mrs. Edughom Hanson, underscored the pivotal role of youth as key stakeholders and catalysts for positive transformation in the Niger Delta’s journey toward sustainable development. She noted: “Young people constitute approximately 60% of the region’s population, positioning them as powerful agents of change. Niger Delta is one of Africa’s most resource-rich areas, boasting abundant oil and gas reserves, vibrant biodiversity, and a rich cultural heritage. Stakeholders must fulfil their unique responsibilities in turning the region’s youth potential into tangible progress.”

Consultant Paediatrician at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) and Director of Maternal and Child Health at the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Gracia Eze, addressed the pressing issues of substance abuse and mental health. She warned participants about the growing threat of drug misuse among Nigerian youth and emphasised their critical role in confronting this national crisis.