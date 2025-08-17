NCC targets Airtime Top-Up challenges, Data transparency, improved telecom services for Nigerians

THE Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC says it is introducing sweeping measures to improve telecoms consumers’ experience — from safeguarding airtime top-ups to clarifying data usage and boosting service quality nationwide.

Dr. Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman, NCC told journalists on Friday in Lagos that the commission is working with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to introduce a standardised framework for electronic airtime recharge.

“This will set dispute-resolution timelines, reversal processes, and error-code standards across all operators. We want the same reliability and protection Nigerians enjoy when paying for electricity or cable TV to apply to telecoms recharge as well,” he said.

Addressing Data Depletion Complaints especially on recurring complaints of “data depletion,” Maida said an independent audit by a tier-one firm found no systemic billing errors by operators. Instead, the review revealed that consumers often underestimate the data consumed by background apps, automatic updates, and high-definition streaming.

To address this however, the NCC will launch an intensified consumer education campaign and encourage the rollout of affordable high-speed fixed broadband, which can reduce mobile data strain.

“Knowledge is power — when customers understand what’s consuming their data, they can make informed choices,” Maida said.

Tied Investments to Quality Improvements

Maida explained that the tariff adjustments approved earlier in 2025 were conditional on operators committing to network expansion and upgrades. “We are tracking these investments bi-weekly, site by site. From June, new equipment started arriving and being deployed, so customers should begin noticing improvements,” he stated.

The NCC will also publish a “Quality of Experience” map later this year, based on independent, user-generated network performance data. “It’s not operator-submitted — it’s data from real users, in real locations. That transparency will drive competition,” Maida stressed.

However , the EVC stressed that improving service quality requires cooperation between regulators, operators, consumers, and other government agencies. “Our end goal is simple — make the consumer happy. If people are satisfied, usage grows, revenue grows, and everyone wins, including government,” he said.

He also reiterated the NCC’s commitment to working with communities to prevent vandalism, expanding fibre networks to underserved areas, and introducing digital platforms to coordinate infrastructure works.