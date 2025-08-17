Leave Tinubu out of your investigation by EFCC, APC chieftain tells opposition politicians

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has cautioned members of opposition parties against politicising Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigations to blackmail President Bola Tinubu.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday, Oyintiloye disclosed that the investigations being carried out by the anti-graft agency on some former opposition party governors and political appointees, based on petitions against them, were purely a constitutional matter and in line with international best practices.

According to him, being a member of the opposition parties should not be seen as immunity against investigation into any alleged financial infractions whenever there were genuine reasons for it.

He added that members of the ruling party are also being investigated by the EFCC whenever petitions alleging financial infractions are raised against them, stressing that the EFCC has a statutory mandate to investigate financial infractions involving public office holders across party lines without bias or favoritism.

He cautioned members of opposition parties under EFCC investigation to stop blackmailing the President and focus on proving their innocence, if any.

He said, “The EFCC has a mandate to investigate financial infractions against anyone, irrespective of political affiliations.

” Linking the President to the investigation of alleged financial infractions by opposition members in the name of politics is totally wrong.

” Whether you are a member of the ruling party or opposition, you are not immuned to financial investigation.

” I want to caution members of the opposition parties to stop politicizing what the EFCC is doing and prove their innocence, if any.

“President Tinubu is a man of honour and integrity, and he will not compromise his ideals in the name of politics.

So, it is no longer business as usual. More of corrupt politicians hiding in opposition parties with the intent to blackmail the President to get themselves off the hook will still be arrested.

No room for graft under Tinubu administration.”

