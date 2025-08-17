How NCC is tackling consumer challenges through stakeholders partnerships

THE Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC is intensifying its collaborative strategy to address persistent consumer challenges in the telecom sector; from airtime recharge disputes to network disruptions, working hand-in-hand with operators, financial regulators, security agencies, and local communities.

Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman, told journalists at a media briefing in Lagos that consumer satisfaction remains the commission’s central goal, and achieving it requires partnerships across the ecosystem.

“We cannot regulate in isolation. Every lasting solution in this sector depends on cooperation — between the NCC, the operators, the banks, the security services and the communities where infrastructure is located,” Maida said.

Airtime Top-Up Protection with CBN

One major collaboration is with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to develop a unified framework for electronic airtime recharge. The new system will include clear dispute resolution timelines, instant error notifications, and streamlined reversal processes across all networks and payment channels.

“This means that if a recharge fails or is sent to the wrong number, there will be a defined and enforceable process to resolve it — just like you’d expect with electricity or cable TV payments,” Maida explained.

Community Engagement Against Vandalism

Recognising that vandalism and theft of telecom infrastructure directly affect service quality, the NCC is partnering with local communities and law enforcement under the Executive Order that declares telecom facilities as Critical National Infrastructure.

Through community town halls, public awareness drives and enhanced reporting channels, the NCC is encouraging residents to take ownership in protecting base stations, fibre cables and other network assets.

“We’ve seen cases where communities now alert operators or the police the moment suspicious activity is spotted near a telecom site. This partnership is saving millions in replacement costs,” Maida said.

Working with Ministry of Works to Prevent Fibre Cuts

The NCC is also collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Works to reduce accidental damage to fibre cables during road construction. This includes creating a joint digital platform for notifying operators in advance of planned works and agreeing on technical standards for laying telecom ducts.

Maida stressed that every fibre cut could disrupt banking transactions, mobile data and even emergency communications.

“Preventing these cuts is not just about telecom — it’s about national economic security,” he said.

Joint Efforts on Cybersecurity

In September, the NCC will unveil a sector-wide cybersecurity framework developed with input from operators, government security agencies, and global cyber experts. The framework will require all licensed operators to meet minimum protection standards against hacking, ransomware and online fraud targeting consumers.

“The days when each operator fought cyber threats alone are over. This is a united front — the same cyber-defence rules for all, monitored by the NCC,” Maida emphasised.

Consumer Education with Industry Partners

To address recurring complaints about “data depletion,” the NCC has engaged a tier-one audit firm and worked with operators to provide clearer, more transparent data usage reports to consumers. A nationwide education campaign — supported by both operators and consumer rights groups — will help Nigerians understand how device settings, streaming quality, and background apps affect data usage.

According to Maida, these efforts are tied to the broader push for affordable fixed broadband deployment, another area where NCC is facilitating partnerships between private investors and state governments.

‘The Consumer is at the Heart of Every Partnership’

Maida concluded that all of the NCC’s collaborations share a single focus; delivering a better experience for the Nigerian telecom consumer.

“When consumers are happy, usage grows, the networks thrive and the government benefits through higher revenue. Collaboration makes that possible,” he added.