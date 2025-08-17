Gov Otti refutes claims of missing 54bn Naira

…if you want to take on my Govt, not from numbers, he tells detractors

STEVE UNEGBU , Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Chioma Alex Otti, has disclosed that if anyone wants to take on his government,it should not come from numbers, adding that his government has fellows of accountants who contribute to ensuring accountability and transparency seen in his administration

The Governor who made this disclosure in a monthly media chat held in Government House, Umuahia, refuted claims of missing 54 billion Naira made by the opposition and said his administration has spent about N14.43 billion on retrofitting of 61 public schools as at June 2025.

Reacting to questions on the statement credited to an opposition politician, demanding accountability for the sums allocated to renovation of public schools in the State.

He clarified that what is published on the government’s website, while blaming Eze Chikamnayo for his inability to understand numbers, budget and cash, said his government has experts in accounting who are ensuring that accountability and transparency are maintained.

“There is something called state S. F. A. S. It is a programme by World Bank that requires states to publish their budget performance.

What is budget? Budget is an estimate. So these things are very simple.

But at the end of the day, what is important is what is cash has been spent.

“So if you go to the website of Abia State Government, the audited financial statement for December 31, 2024 states exactly how much of that 54 billion has been spent.

“What this government does is that before we hand over money to you, we must collect an advance payment guarantee. So at any point in time, if you are working for us, your money must be in our hands and not the other way round. So if you take a walk, you know you will lose money.

“So when somebody goes to town and says 54 billion is missing, unfortunately for him, he is talking to the wrong people.

When you look at this government, at least 3 or 4 members of the Executive Council are fellows of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

The Governor made it clear to the former Commissioner for Information in the state that his government would not hire him nor call him for negotiations.

“So to Eze Chikamnayo, I have a message for him. This is a different government. And my response to his request that came at the beginning of this administration remained the same.

“The person he sent to me, oh, he wants to be part of this government, I told him no. And the answer is no.

So we have followed him. He has been part of every government since 1999. In 2007, he started blackmailing the governor at that time and they called him and gave him jobs.

“So if he likes, let him hang on the transformer. This government would not call him. So he said I should do a video. I checked the records and I found out about 5 or 6 schools are being done in Umunneochi as we speak.

He should come home and see them. If he is not afraid of coming home.

“I should not do a video. Why should I do a video to prove to him that I am working in his local government?

No, he should come. He should not stay in Abuja.

“And if he comes, please somebody should also tell him not to forget to also visit the university where he claimed he read law. I am also working there. And to the people that sent him, first of all they sent the wrong person.

Governor Otti, who said that he knows the person that sponsored the former Commissioner to hold press conference against his government, described it as unfortunate that the sponsor hired a man without credibility to carry out the hatchet man’s job.

“A man without credibility. You don’t need to send him to go and talk about it. And in any case they may not have found a man with credibility to come and talk rubbish.

“Because people keep quiet, they think they can get away with anything. You blackmail him, they will call you for a discussion. I will never call you (Chikamnayo) for negotiation.

Never. So maybe you need to set up another structure,” Gov. Otti stressed.

