FCC: Don praises Tinubu for correcting anomalies in appointment

An academic media scholar and strategic communication professional, Dr. Jimoh Olorede has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as ‘correction of lopsidedness’ in the appointment of qualified Nigerians into Chairmanship position of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

The don’s commendation of the President followed the recent appointment of Alhaja Hulayat Ayo Omidiran as the new Chairperson of the Commission.

He described Ayo Omidiran as an ace legislator, administrator and consultant, who, with her wealth of public and private work experience, has represented Nigeria and the continent on many international organization-based engagements.

“Given the antecedents of Mrs. Omidiran and her commitment to national cause, I’m sure she would deliver on the mandate of the FCC, which includes promotion of national unity, fairness in the distribution of public resources, and enforcement of compliance with the principles of proportional sharing of bureaucratic, economic, media, and political posts at all levels of government”, he vouched.

According to the scholar, President Tinubu deserved commendations for correcting the “character” of the Federal Character Commission, saying the body has always violated its own principles of fairness, equity and balance in ensuring regional balance of federal appointments into its own headship.

The alumnus, postgraduate and doctoral scholar of the Universities of Ilorin, Lagos and Benin respectively stated that no southerner has ever been appointed to chair the FCC since its creation by Decree No. 34 of 1996.

He said: “The pioneer Chairman of the FCC, Alhaji Adamu M. Fika, CFR, who headed the Commission from 1996 to 2001, was from Yobe (North-east). His successor, Alhaji Bello Kofar Bai, popularly known as “Magayakin Katsina, who also led the body from 2002 to 2007, hailed from Katsina (North-west).

“Also, Professor Shuaibu Oba Abdulraheem, OFR, who chaired the FCC for two consecutive terms spanning 11 years, from 2007 to 2018, and his successor, the immediate-past Chairperson, Dr. Muheeba F. Dankaka, OON, are both from Kwara State (North-central).

Dr. Olorede added: “The ‘character’ of the Federal Character Commission remained questionable until its correction by Mr. President with the recent appointment of the first Southerner, Alhaja Hurayat Ayo Omidiran, from the Southwest, as Executive Chairperson of the 29-year old Federal Commission.”

The strategic communication professional thus eulogized the President for balancing the FCC leadership positions with the appointment of Mr. Muhammed Musa from the North as the Commission’s Secretary, since the hegemony of the North retaining the Chairmanship position has now been eradicated with the shift of the headship paradigmatic pattern to the South.*

