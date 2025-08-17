Christians United for Israel Prayer Outreach responds to call for suspension of Nigeria-Israel relations

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Christians United for Israel Prayer Outreach, Nigeria, has reacted to a recent publication urging the Nigerian government to suspend all diplomatic and business engagements with Israel.

In a press release issued to Daily Champion and signed by its president, Dr. Samson Ozovehe JP, the organization expressed concern over the misinformation and bias in the publication.

The controversy stems from a recent attack on Israel by Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, which led to the deaths of over 1,200 men, women, and children, and the abduction of over 200 innocent victims.

Dr. Ozovehe noted that while people of goodwill worldwide condemned the act of terrorism, some others remained silent.

The release reads in part,” While people of goodwill the world over condemned this act of terrorism, a few others kept mute. Based on Nigeria’s ongoing battle against terrorist organizations, we salute the recent statement by our government.

The organization commended the Nigerian government’s recent statement on strengthening cooperation within international frameworks to amplify the shared voice of peace, security, and equitable global governance.

“We must strengthen our cooperation within the United Nations, African Union, and other international frameworks to amplify our shared voice of peace, security, and equitable global governance.

It is our firm belief that the scourge of terrorism, whether perpetrated by proxies, Hamas, or Hezbollah, demands a unifying response”.

Dr. Ozovehe emphasized that terrorism demands a unifying response, citing Israel’s fight against Hamas as a prime example.

Dr. Ozovehe clarified that Israel is not at war with the Palestinians but with Hamas, a well-known terrorist organization based in Gaza. He stated that Israel’s entry into Gaza serves two main objectives: returning the hostages and eliminating the Hamas threat.

He also noted that Arab states, including Qatar, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, are calling on Hamas to disarm, release hostages, and make room for peace.

“At a time when Arab states, including Qatar, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, are explicitly calling on Hamas to disarm, release hostages, and make room for peace, any call to the contrary is mischievous. The primary goal of every government is to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens. This is what Israel is doing. If Hamas decides to release all hostages and put down their arms, the war will end”.

The organization highlighted the benefits of Nigeria-Israel relations, which were established in 1960. Besides pilgrimage, the relationship has been beneficial in areas such as Agriculture; Israel has provided expertise and technology to improve Nigeria’s agricultural sector. In Construction and technology innovation, Israeli companies have been involved in several infrastructure projects in Nigeria, and has shared its expertise in technology and innovation with Nigeria.

Thechealthcare and education is not left out. It on record that Israel has collaborated with Nigeria in the healthcare sector, providing advanced medical training and care. And the two countries have engaged in educational exchanges and collaborations.

Dr. Ozovehe emphasized the importance of peace in the Middle East, where Israel and its neighbors can join forces to become a major player on the global stage. He expressed hope that with shared technology and resources, the possibilities for peace and prosperity are endless.

The organization continues to pray for peace in the region and urges both parties to work towards a future filled with peace and prosperity.

“On our part, we continue to pray for peace in the Middle East, where Israel and its neighbours join forces to become a major player on the global stage. With shared technology and resources, the possibilities are endless. But more importantly, it will lead to a future filled with peace and prosperity for our children and for generations to come. We shall not relent until Israel and her neighbors come together to break bread, not hearts”.