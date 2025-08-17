Child Trafficking, Syndicates And Enforcement Actions

BY NKECHI DAVID IWUCHUKWU

As poverty continues to eat deep into the Nigerian Society, Child trafficking became a menace and order of the day.

Following this trend, NAPTIP and DSS in March this year, dismantled a cross-country child trafficking gang led by a female truck driver who used her role to abduct and sell children, and a 3-year-old girl stolen from Yobe State was rescued in Abuja.

Consequently between

June and July, in Enugu State, multiple police operations uncovered both local and transnational trafficking schemes. Six children were rescued, including one who had been trafficked to Ghana, and arrests were made, with individuals confessing to earlier purchases (e.g., a girl acquired for ₦900,000 in 2021).

Another incident took place in August 13, where the Lagos State Police disrupted a trans-border syndicate aiming to traffic a 15-year-old girl to Ghana,as Eleven other victims (ages 21–29) were also rescued, while the Police kept Four suspects in their custody.

Several crackdown also took place, for example, the

Lagos State government

shut down five orphanages found to be involved in baby trafficking and other rights violations, as over 200 children were rescued and rehabilitated and more than 4,000 youths trained in vocational skills.

Furthermore , the Rivers State police arrested two individuals impersonating adoption facilitators, as two infants were safely rescued and reunited with their families.

In Plateau State, Civic groups urged government action,as in December 2024 alone, 17 trafficked children were rescued and returned, with additional survivors receiving psychosocial support.

Benue State was not left out as two students were rescued from a trafficking attempt aimed at sending them to Libya for commercial sex work. The victims were handed over to NAPTIP for further support.

At the world level ,Nigeria continues to be a major source, transit point, and destination for human trafficking in Africa. Estimates suggest 1.4 million Nigerians are trapped in modern slavery, with women and girls disproportionately affected. Over 50,000 Nigerian women are believed to be in forced prostitution in Europe, and Nigeria accounts for nearly 50% of human trafficking cases in West Africa.

Also, hidden facilities where women and girls are detained under the guise of clinics or orphanages to give birth, with babies then sold for adoption or exploitation. Law enforcement is aware, but lack of data and judicial inefficiencies severely undermine sustained action.

The good news however, is that Institutional Framework and NGO Efforts has been steped up with NAPTIP, Nigeria’s national anti-trafficking agency—established in 2003 and operating under the 2015 TIPPEA law—continues prosecution, rescue, and public awareness efforts. The agency is led by Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, Director general.

Lagos State Task Force Against Human Trafficking (established 2020) coordinates prevention and rehabilitation across sectors.

Edo State Task Force (since 2017) works on anti-trafficking and reintegration of returnees.

WOTCLEF (Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation), founded in 1999, engages in advocacy, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts.

Idia Renaissance, based in Edo State, provides reception services for trafficking survivors and collaborates with UN and national bodies.

In summary, Multiple syndicates busted across states; dozens of children rescued.

Regional Focus Intense activity in Lagos, Enugu, Rivers, Plateau, Benue.

Systemic Problem Nigeria remains central in global trafficking—driven by poverty, weak enforcement, demand.

“Baby Factories” A hidden but grave dimension, requiring better structural response.

While law enforcement actions have intensified and several traffickers and syndicates have been arrested, child trafficking continues to be a multifaceted and deeply entrenched crisis in Nigeria—ranging from local abductions and “baby factories” to cross-border trade and exploitation in Europe.

Efforts are ongoing—but addressing root drivers like poverty, education gaps, and judicial weaknesses remains critical. Community vigilance and stronger support for NGOs and task forces are key.