Azikiwe, APGA candidate wins Onitsha North 1 by-election

PHILl OKOSE, Onitsha

Barr. Ifeoma Mimi Azikiwe of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been declared the winner of the by-election for Onitsha North 1 constituency, Anambra state, conducted this weekend by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The INEC Returning Officer, Professor Ibiam Ekpe, declared that Azikiwe secured 7,774 votes, defeating the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Mrs. Justice Azuka, that scored 1,909 votes.

The APC candidate, Mr. Ezennia Chuka Ojekwe, and the Young Progressive Party (YPP) candidate, Ms. Njideka Ndiwe, garnered 1,371 and 655 votes, respectively.

Prof. Ekpe, a lecturer at the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), commended all contestants for their peaceful conduct and applauded the voters for their high turnout.

The winner, Azikiwe will serve the remaining two years of the late Justice Azuka’s term. Recall that Justice Azuka was tragically kidnapped on December 24, 2024, and was later found dead near the 2nd Niger Bridge on February 6, 2025.

