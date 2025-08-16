We are not fake drug dealers but Justice seekers – group

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Concerned and Genuine Members of Ogbogwu Bridgehead, Onitsha in Anambra State, weekend dismissed the claim by the chairman of Caretaker Committee (CTC) of the market, Mr. Chukwuleta Ndubuisi, that they are dealers in fake, expired and adulterated drugs.

The Coordinator of the group, Comrade Emmanuel Ozoemenam, said the allegation by the chairman was not true stating that what actually happened penultimate Wednesday was that some people agitating for an immediate election of new executive in the market insisted that they would not participate in the usual first Wednesdays of the month prayer session conducted by the evangelism team of the market.

He said: “The media report that fake drug dealers have returned to the market was a blatant lie.

The people were agitating for an election. What happened in the market last February was because we don’t have good leadership”.

Continuing the Coordinator said: “Government should allow us to have our own elected chairman, who is answerable to us, not to the Government, who we can put our trust in as our leader, who will be directing the affairs of the market.

He will be answerable to NAFDAC. That was the basis of our agitation”.

Comrade Ozoemenam said.

But Chukwulota went about telling people we were fake dealers which is a blatant lie”.

“I don’t deal in fake drugs.We don’t support those who deal in fake drugs. Those who deal with fake drugs are murderers, killers.

We don’t support it. Those who support it are killers” he said.

The Coordinator reiterated that what happened between them and Chukwulota penultimate Wednesday was that he went to organise a prayer session but a group of people in the market said no to it.

They rather wanted their shops opened so that those who wanted to do their business would continue, while those who wanted to carry on with prayer should go to the prayer ground and continue with prayer.

Unfortunately, said Ozoemenam, Chukwulota went and brought a local vigilante group, Ocha Brigade and other security outfits, including the Army who forced people to close their shops.

The traders, he said, were angered and started chanting, “Chukwulota, thief”, adding that, “Our demand is clear, he should step down from the seat for us to have an elected chairman.”

Another demand, he said, was that prayers should be regulated since there is freedom of association and religion but: “we are against those doing their businesses fighting against those doing their prayer.

And those praying, fighting against those doing their business . That is our demand. We need justice, nothing but justice”.

The Concerned and Genuine members called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to immediately remove the Anambra State CTC chairman.

The Coordinator said the majority of the traders demanded immediate election of new executives that would take over from Chukwulota-led CTC.

