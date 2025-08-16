Unizik appoints new substantive registrar

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, NAU, Awka on Friday appointed a new Substantive Registrar in the person of Dr. Chinenye Gloria Okeke.

The appointment was made by the Governing Council of the university during its 18th Emergency meeting, chaired by Barr. Olugbenga Kukoyi.

Okeke’s appointment, which came after a rigorous screening exercise,e is to take effect from August 18, 2025.

This development marks a significant milestone in the university’s administration, Dr Okeke’s career and moreso, being the University’s administrative staff

Before her appointment, Dr Okeke served as Deputy Registrar, Senate Unit of the University.

