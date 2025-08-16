26.3 C
Soludo’s Support Group pays condolence visit to fish magnet’s bereaved family, says son’s legacy impactful

by Peter Anayo0135

PHIL  OKOSE, Onitsha

 

Members of the Geeks and Founders’ Alliance for Soludo, GEFAS, have paid a condolence visit to the family of late Martin Onyekesi, an Anambra-based entrepreneur, popularly known as “Fish Magnet,” who was kidnapped and killed by gunmen.

The group, led by the Convener, Fred Agbata, was received by the deceased mother, Lady Esther Onyekesi, who is the State Woman Leader of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the state.

Speaking with the bereaved family, Agbata described the incident as unfortunate, just as he described the deceased as a vibrant entrepreneur with an impactful life.

He noted that the visit was to identify with the family in their moment of grief,
stressing that no amount of sympathy could fill the vacuum the loss created.

Akpata urged the family to take solace in the legacy of entrepreneurial spirit their son left behind, stressing that he was acknowledged and recognized even at death.

“When things like this happen, there are no words to describe them, and no amount of condolences can replace what was lost.

“We’re here to identify with you and to tell you that you’re not alone in this time of grief.

It’s more important to understand that whatever plans God has for us are the best, regardless of their forms,” he added.

A coordinator with the GEFAS, Frances Odili, said the visit was to sustain the bond of friendship that connects every aspect of the Solution mandate executors in the state.

He urged the family to be strong to overcome the situation.

Receiving a cash donation from the group, the mother of the deceased, Lady Onyekesi, appreciated the group for the support at their moment of grief, describing government solidarity as outstanding.

 

