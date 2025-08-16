24.9 C
Lagos
August 16, 2025
Trending now

I sustain security services through budgetary process – Adeleke

ROYALNASTY , Rise of Authentic Content in Nigeria’s Creator Economy

Governor Mbah pledges to immortalise football legend Christian Chukwu

Unizik appoints new substantive registrar

Anambra By-Election: LP accuses Soludo of plans to deploy non state security…

NNPP Chieftain extols Oyo PDP Leader, Olopoeyan leadership qualities

Adeleke, Ogunsua lay foundation of Africa’s AI varsity in Osun

NSCDC deploys 800 personnel ahead of by-election in Anambra South

Nigeria celebrates with Republic of India on her Independence anniversary

Insurance Meets Tech 2025 gets bigger with NCRIB driving broker-led participation

Champion Newspapers LTD
Entertainment

ROYALNASTY , Rise of Authentic Content in Nigeria’s Creator Economy

by Peter Anayo050

In Nigeria’s rapidly expanding social media space, TikTok has become a proving ground for young creatives. Among the most successful is Oladele David Praise, known as ROYALNASTY, whose videos have earned him 1.8 million followers and more than 50.9 million likes since he began posting in 2024.

Born in Abuja in 2002 and trained in Systems Engineering at the University of Lagos, Praise says his work is inspired by a desire to showcase “love and affections” in a way that audiences can relate to. His videos are short, comedic sketches that tap into shared cultural experiences and everyday interactions.

A recent highlight came when a skit portraying playful couple dynamics reached over 18 million views and a million likes, cementing his reputation as one of Nigeria’s most-viewed creators. This milestone was achieved without relying on shock value or explicit content, a choice that differentiates him from some peers in the competitive TikTok environment.

His community of fans, “The Royalties,” is a driving force in his success, promoting his content beyond Nigeria’s borders and engaging with him directly online. Media analysts suggest that his rise is part of a larger shift in African digital culture, where authenticity and relatability are increasingly valued alongside entertainment.

As internet access grows and mobile platforms dominate media consumption in Africa, creators like ROYALNASTY are helping to define what the next era of online content looks like — one that is local in flavour but global in reach.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Junior Pope didn’t pay dues — AGN on late actor’s membership

Peter Anayo

SYLV!A reveals dream collaborations ahead of EP release, Roots and Wings

Peter Anayo

NNPC Ltd Delivers Port Harcourt Refinery…As Plant Begins Truck-out of Products

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO