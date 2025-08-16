ROYALNASTY , Rise of Authentic Content in Nigeria’s Creator Economy

In Nigeria’s rapidly expanding social media space, TikTok has become a proving ground for young creatives. Among the most successful is Oladele David Praise, known as ROYALNASTY, whose videos have earned him 1.8 million followers and more than 50.9 million likes since he began posting in 2024.

Born in Abuja in 2002 and trained in Systems Engineering at the University of Lagos, Praise says his work is inspired by a desire to showcase “love and affections” in a way that audiences can relate to. His videos are short, comedic sketches that tap into shared cultural experiences and everyday interactions.

A recent highlight came when a skit portraying playful couple dynamics reached over 18 million views and a million likes, cementing his reputation as one of Nigeria’s most-viewed creators. This milestone was achieved without relying on shock value or explicit content, a choice that differentiates him from some peers in the competitive TikTok environment.

His community of fans, “The Royalties,” is a driving force in his success, promoting his content beyond Nigeria’s borders and engaging with him directly online. Media analysts suggest that his rise is part of a larger shift in African digital culture, where authenticity and relatability are increasingly valued alongside entertainment.

As internet access grows and mobile platforms dominate media consumption in Africa, creators like ROYALNASTY are helping to define what the next era of online content looks like — one that is local in flavour but global in reach.

