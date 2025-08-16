 Responsible Journalism supports  democracy ,national development – Uzodimma

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has observed that responsible Journalism supports democracy and national development.

He spoke on Friday when the executive committee members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, who were in Imo State for their strategic meeting, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Owerri

The Governor called on Nigerian Guild of Editors to encourage responsible journalism, which he said supports democracy and national development.

He noted the crucial role the media plays in shaping public opinion and promoting good governance, and urged the media , as gate-keepers, to pursue with patriotic zeal the tenets of developmental journalism, focusing on constructive criticisms that promote national cohesion and development.

The Governor expressed worry over what he described as ” unchecked influence” of social media which, as a double-edged sword, has in most cases been deployed to spread damaging falsehoods.

He, however, called for measures to regulate the social media and prevent its reckless use and challenged the Guild and Nigerian Union of Journalists to rise to the occasion of ensuring that social media’s reckless use does not cause harm to individuals and society.

Governor Uzodimma assured that his government will remain committed to supporting journalists to bring sanity and order to society and appealed for collaboration and partnership between the government and the media to drive development in Imo State in particular and Nigeria at large.

Assuring the Guild that Imo is safe for residents and visitors alike he urged them to feel free to visit the numerous projects that have been executed recently in the State, such as the Assumpta Flyover and reconstructed Control Post Roundabout, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Convention Centre, among others.

He also encouraged them to interface with the management of the Orashi Electricity Company so as to be properly guided on the plan of his administration to light up Imo State in few months to come.

“It is indeed my great pleasure to welcome you to Owerri once again. This marks your third official visit here, and we are always glad to receive you.

“I recall that the current President of the Guild, Mr. Eze Anaba, was elected right here in Owerri two years ago.

A few months before that, I had the privilege of hosting the Guild to its biannual conference.

Not long after your election, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) also held its own election here in Owerri, during which the current President of the NUJ emerged.

“So, in a manner of speaking, both the President of the Guild and the President of the NUJ are Imo products. By extension, we can proudly claim you as an indigene.

The Governor congratulated the newly elected Executive of the Guild and all members of the Guild for conducting what was clearly a free, fair, and credible election in Enugu.

“Through your conduct, you have renewed confidence in the democratic process.

As a microcosm of Nigeria, you have demonstrated that credible elections are possible and pointed the way forward as we approach 2027.

“Indeed, as we move closer to the next general elections, the role of the media becomes even more critical to the stability of our democracy.

As I’ve said before, we rely on you to show us the path to follow. As gatekeepers of public information, what you choose to publish will shape how Nigerians interpret and respond to unfolding events.

“You have the power to permit divisive and inflammatory content that could lead to hatred, unrest, and disunity. But you also have the power to amplify voices of peace, unity, and reason. The choice is yours, but I trust that your patriotism will guide you to make the right call

The Governor , said, ” I have taken note of your concerns and suggestions”

