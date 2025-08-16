Okiro’s denial of alleged usurping IGP office can’t stop our investigation – rights group insists

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The recent denial by the former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr.Mike Okiro, that he did not usurp the office of the incumbent IGP, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, does not stop our investigation as an unbiased organization.

The National Chairman of a human rights organization, Human Dignity Restoration Association, HDRA, comrade Jude Achebe, made this assertion while reacting to Okiro’s denial of usurping the office of Egbetokun, stating that Okiro is also said to be presiding over matters meant to be carried out by Egbetokun in his (Okiro) house in Abuja.

“We had reports that he even calls on state governors using his position to influence certain matters and threatens both Junior and senior police officers who do not abide by his directive.

“Even if he has, through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Supreme Ibitomi, denied all the allegations, it doesn’t stop our investigation.

“We want a situation where retired police officers and others will not interfere in matters not meant for them because there is no way we will have two IGPs in the country.

According to the statement by Okiro that he is only presiding over a meeting of retired IGPs to brainstorm on way forward to nip in the bud the incessant forceful retirement of IGPs and other senior officers.

The HDRA chairman stated that it is part of the allegations, adding that without the consent or with the consent of the IGP, it is part of the said usurping of the IGP’s office.

He added further that “The senior citizens are still under the control of the IGP by implication and as such, such meetings are to be presided over by Egbetokun and not Okiro since it is for the interest of the police personnel both retired and serving.”

Recall that Okiro in his denial of usurping the office of Egbetokun, through his media Assistant, said, “Our attention has been drawn to publications in some quarters claiming that Okiro is usurping the powers of the current Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun.

“We categorically state that these claims are entirely false.

It is unfortunate that some individuals will resort to spreading falsehoods to tarnish the reputation of a respected figure like Okiro”, he further explained.

According to him, the recent convergence of retired Inspectors General of Police was to discuss the compulsory retirement of some senior police officers and that the forum, comprised former I-Gs, met to examine the justification behind these retirements.

That Okiro’s role was merely as the chosen leader of the team, and not as an individual attempting to exert influence over the current police leadership and that the initiative is a testament to the forum’s commitment to the welfare of police officers and the integrity of the force.

He said further that, “Egbetokun is an intelligent, well-educated and experienced police officer who does not require external influence to carry out his constitutional duty as the head of the country’s police force.

He said also, “We are convinced that this publication emanates from a group of people who are not concerned about the plight of these retired police officers”.

In conclusion, the rights group boss maintained that if Okiro is saying that the forum is established to ensure the welfare of police officers, it means that the office of the IGP is not interested or after the welfare of its officers and men.

