NSCDC deploys 800 personnel ahead of by-election in Anambra South

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State Command, Commandant Maku Olatunde, has ordered the massive deployment of NSCDC personnel and all available operational assets for security coverage ahead of the By-Elections in Anambra State scheduled to hold on Saturday, 16th August 2025.

Maku gave the directive during his last-minute operational readiness assessment of officers and men at the State Command Headquarters Awka, on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

He said the command in line with its core mandate, is determined to protect all critical, national, state and local government assets and infrastructure, including INEC facilities in and around the state.

The Commandant reassured members of the public of adequate security for the bye-election, saying that the command in collaboration with other sister security agencies, would dominate the public space to ensure visibility of operatives and embark on confidence-building patrol before, during and after the election.

He added, “I have convened this gathering to assess our operational readiness for this critical task ahead.

“I have issued a directive deploying 800 officers and men initially, with additional personnel to be deployed as necessary to ensure a successful operation.

Meanwhile, all Area Commanders and Divisional Officers have been mandated to adequately deploy all their personnel to all the collation centers, polling units and wards of the Local Government Areas where the election will take place.

Also, the NSCDC personnel, in collaboration with sister security agencies, will provide comprehensive security coverage, including escorts, for INEC materials and electoral officers to collation centers and polling units allowing eligible voters to cast their ballots freely and without let or hindrance.

While calling on all political parties to adhere to the rules and regulations, Maku cautioned unauthorized individuals to avoid areas where elections would be held, emphasizing that their presence could potentially disrupt the process.

Similarly, members of the public have been directed to reach out to the command in case of emergency through the following phone numbers, 08035771835, 08032549551, 08066769442, 08064009569 for prompt response.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2