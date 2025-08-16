NNPP Chieftain extols Oyo PDP Leader, Olopoeyan leadership qualities

… Says he is a dogged, intelligent political leader

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has hailed the leadership qualities of the Ibadan grassroots political leader and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan.

He described the Oyo State PDP Chieftain as a grassroots mobilizer and a thorough humanist.

Chief Olopoeyan clocked another year on Friday.

Ajadi expressed joy that the highly revered politician added another year to his age, saying he wished him more years ahead in the development of Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

In a statement he issued and made available to Journalists on Friday, Ajadi said he thanked God for preserving Olopoeyan and for giving him an opportunity to celebrate another year.

He said he and several members of the NNPP valued Alhaji Olopoeyan’s intelligence and political leadership.

Ajadi commended the way Alhaji Olopoeyan piloted the affairs of the NNPP before he moved out of the party, saying even outside the NNPP, Olopoeyan still remains a steadfast politician and a great grassroots political mobiliser, wishing him many years ahead in good health.

According to the statement: “As you clock another year, I rejoice with you. I wish you many more years in good health and in the service of your fatherland land Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

“I cherish your leadership qualities when you were with us in the NNPP. Even now that you are no longer in NNPP, we still value your love and peaceful relationship.

“You remain a good fellow and great grassroots politician.

I wish you many more years ahead in good health. ”

