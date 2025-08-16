Nigeria celebrates with Republic of India on her Independence anniversary

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar extends his warmest congratulations to His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, as India marks its Independence Anniversary.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Spokesperson of the Ministry, Mr Kimiebi Ebienfa, on Friday in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria

According to the release, this day serves as a lasting reminder of the extraordinary determination, sacrifice, and vision of the Indian people in shaping their destiny as a sovereign nation.

As Nigeria joins India in commemorating this milestone, we recognise the shared values of democracy, respect for sovereignty, and commitment to international peace that unite our countries.

Over the decades, Nigeria and India have built a strong and multifaceted partnership, underpinned by vibrant trade relations, educational cooperation, defence ties, and cultural exchanges.

Both nations continue to collaborate within the Commonwealth of Nations, the United Nations, and the G77, advancing causes that promote global stability and sustainable development.

On this auspicious occasion, Nigeria reaffirms its readiness to deepen these historic bonds, explore new opportunities for cooperation, and work together with India in addressing shared global priorities.

The Minister and entire staff of the Foreign Ministry again congratulate the Government and people of India, and wish them continued unity, prosperity, and progress.

