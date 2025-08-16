Governor Mbah pledges to immortalise football legend Christian Chukwu

… announces retirement of iconic jersey number 5, welfare plan for ex-Rangers players

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has pledged to immortalise the late Nigerian football legend, Chairman Christian Chukwu, describing him as a national treasure whose life and career transcended sport and spoke directly to the soul of the nation.

Speaking at the Night of Tributes in honour of the former Green Eagles captain at the Enugu International Conference Centre, Wednesday, Governor Mbah said Chukwu’s legacy would be preserved through concrete actions, including the retirement of the iconic Number 5 jersey he wore throughout his Rangers International FC career.

“As a fitting tribute to his exploits as a central defender, we will be retiring the Number 5 that Chairman Chukwu proudly wore,” Mbah announced to applause from guests.

The governor also declared that the Enugu State Government would take responsibility for the welfare of 109 ex-Rangers players, working with the Federal Government to further immortalise Chukwu’s name and achievements.

“When I learned of his death, it felt as though a part of our collective spirit had left us,” Mbah said. “He was more than a defender, more than a captain – he was a unifying beacon at a time our nation sought symbols of pride. He united us, inspired us, and carried our hopes with quiet dignity.”

“He was a proud son of Enugu, an icon of Igboland, and a symbol of what it means to serve with humility and courage,” the governor added.

“His life teaches us that leadership is not about titles, but about sacrifice, discipline, and the ability to inspire others.

“To the family he leaves behind, your loss is deeply felt by all of us,” Mbah told the gathering.

“May the legacy he built bring you comfort and pride, knowing that his name will live on not only in Enugu but in the hearts of football lovers around the world.

“Let us keep the flame of ‘Chairman’ burning brightly, not just in our memories, but in our everyday pursuit of excellence, unity, and resilience.

That is the greatest honour we can give him”, he added.

Chairman Chukwu, widely regarded as one of Africa’s greatest footballers, captained both the Enugu Rangers and the Nigerian national team, then known as the Green Eagles, leading them to historic victories.

Beyond his playing days, he was revered for his leadership, humility, and discipline, qualities Mbah said “will illuminate the paths of future generations.”

Tributes also poured in from his daughter, Barr. Adaora Ndibe, who eulogised him as a loving and exemplary husband and father, and his sister, Mrs. Stella Onwe, who described him as the pillar of the family.

Renowned former Rangers and Green Eagles goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okala, praised his exceptional leadership abilities, humility, discipline and commitment to his family and friends.

Other speakers included former Governor of old Anambra State and former Minister of Works, Senator Jim Nwobodo, represented by Deacon Okey Ogbodo, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development; former Inspector General of Police, Chief Ogbonnaya Onovo; General Manager of Rangers International FC, Barr. Amobi Ezeaku, represented by the Secretary, Barr. Alexander Egbo; and former Chairman of Enugu Sports Club, Barr. Emeka Etiaba.

Other dignitaries at the event included former Governor of Anambra State, Dame Virginia Etiaba; past and current members of the Enugu State Executive Council; former member of the House of Representatives, Barr. Chijioke Edeoga; Dr. Ibenaku Onoh and Chief John Ogbodo, council chairmen of Enugu North and Nkanu West LGAs, respectively; members of the Rangers International FC management, and several current and ex-Rangers players.

Chukwu, fondly called “Chairman” by fans and teammates, passed away on April 12, 2025, at the age of 74. The Enugu State Government thereafter, undertook to sponsor his burial and constituted a burial committee chaired by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Barr. Lloyd Ike Ekweremadu Jr.

His final journey commenced on Sunday, August 10, 2025, with a Service of Songs at St. Andrew’s Basilica Anglican Church, Trans Ekulu, Enugu, and a colloquium on “The Life and Times of Christian Chukwu, the Chairman”, on Thursday, August 14, at the Enugu Sports Club.

On Friday, August 15, there will be a novelty match in his honour at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, at 4:00 p.m.

On Saturday, August 16, 2025, his remains will lie in state at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, at 7:30 a.m.

The funeral mass will follow at St. Philip’s Anglican Church, Obe, at 11:00 a.m., after which he will be laid to rest at his country home in Obe, Nkanu West LGA.

