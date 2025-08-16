Black by- election in Anambra : DSS personnel smash 2 tricycles with vehicle, one dies, 5 injured

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

It was a black by-election in Anambra State on Saturday, as suspected personnel of the Department of State Security Service, DSS, who were driving at high speed, allegedly hit two tricycles at a swoop, smashing one beyond recognition and killing a pedestrian in the process.

The incident which happened at about 6.30 am Saturday, at People’s Club/Limca, (Old) road, Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area, occurred as a black Lexus Jeep was being driven on a very high speed.

Occupants of the two tricycles were immediately rushed to an undisclosed nearby hospital, where they were said to have been placed on the danger list.

According to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, “The DSS men, about four of them, on hitting the two tricycles and discovering that the occupants were badly injured, and one already dead, abandoned their Lexus Jeep and fled with their service rifles.

“People blamed the DSS men because they were on high speed and maybe the driver could not control the Jeep and it hit the tricycles and killed a passerby instantly.

So they ran away immediately to avoid mob action with their guns”, he further explained.

Their immediate escape, it was gathered, was to avert mob action as sympathizers and other road users were reportedly mobilizing to attack the personnel.

The incident that occurred today, as the by-elections are being conducted for Anambra South Senatorial district and Onitsha North 1 constituency for Anambra State House of Assembly, drew sympathy for the man who died instantly, as he was said to be a pedestrian.

As at the time of filing this report, the corpse of the deceased, the two tricycles and the ill fated abandoned Jeep were still there at the scene of the incident.

