Bayelsa deputy governor Ewhrudjakpo, felicitates Dr. Gloria Diri on her birthday

August 16, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
by Peter Anayo075

ELIZABETH  VINCENT, Yenagoa

 

The deputy governor of Bayelsa state, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has felicitated the wife of the governor, Dr. Gloria Diri, on the occasion of her birthday over the weekend.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement signed on his behalf by his senior special assistant on media, Mr Doubara Atasi, said Dr Gloria Diri’s birthday ceremony offers a rare opportunity to make appraisal of her very impactful social programmes and projects which have positively touched the lives of people, especially the vulnerable demographics such as women, youths and the elderly.

The deputy governor noted that the first lady has used her privileged position as one of the pillars of the Prosperity ASSURED Agenda in Bayelsa State to change the narrative of many Bayelsans through skills acquisition programmes, medical outreaches and stipends to the elderly.

He also acknowledged her efforts in the area of providing entrepreneurial training and startups for Bayelsans in the business community, as well as being a voice for the promotion of women’s rights in the country.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who used the opportunity to thank Bayelsa women for their support to the prosperity administration, urged them not to relent in supporting the people-oriented programmes and initiatives of the First lady to better their lives and others in society.

The deputy governor prayed God to grant Dr Gloria Diri sound health, more wisdom and divine direction to enable her contribute more meaningfully to the development of Bayelsa State.

 

