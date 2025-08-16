August 16, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Anambra By-Election: LP accuses Soludo of plans to deploy non state security operatives, thugs, others to influence election

Peter Anayo

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

 

Members of the Labour Party (LP) Caucus of Anambra extraction in the National Assembly have accused the state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, of plans to deploy non-state security operatives, political thugs, including the Agunechemba security outfit and revenue enforcers known as ndi aka odo—to influence Saturday’s by-elections in the state.

The elections, which are for the Onitsha North 1 State Constituency seat in the House of Assembly and the Anambra South Senatorial Zone, are to fill the vacuum left by late Senator Ifeanyi Uba and Hon Justice Azuka from Onitsha.

The party, in a statement issued in Awka on Friday by a composition of two senators and six House of Representatives members who make up the caucus, alleged that the governor and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had perfected plans to use state-backed security outfits and touts to intimidate voters opposed to the ruling party.

The statement partly read, “Information at our disposal indicates that Governor Chukwuma Soludo and his APGA have concluded plans to deploy men of the state’s security outfit, Udogachi, crude revenue enforcers known as ndi aka odo, and other non-state actors to take over various voting points for the bye-elections,” the statement read.

“The plan is to use these government-controlled agents to scare away prospective voters opposed to APGA from the polling units.”

According to the lawmakers, allowing the governor to control security in an election where his party is a major contender would confer “undue advantage” on the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

They called on national security chiefs, including the Chief of Army Staff, National Security Adviser, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, and the heads of the DSS and NSCDC, to fully deploy personnel to the polling stations to ensure safety and also restore voter confidence.

 

