Adeleke, Ogunsua lay foundation of Africa’s AI varsity in Osun

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Joseph Olubiyi, laid the foundation for Curators University in Modakeke, Osun State, on Friday.

The proposed Curator University is the First tertiary institution of Artificial Intelligence in Africa, offering courses in Artificial Intelligence (Machine Learning Specialization), Computer Hardware Engineering, Data Analytics and Database Administration, Arbitration and conflict resolution, and 3D printing and polymer science.

Speaking at the event, Adeleke, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Dipo Oluwole, disclosed that the establishment of the University aligns with the state government’s drive to boost the educational sector.

He said, “The establishment of a university here in Modakeke is a milestone achievement, which aligns with our drive to boost the educational sector.

Why, congratulating you once again, I charge you to make sure that the proposed university for which the foundation will be laid today is one of the best universities in Nigeria, both in academic and culturally.

Meanwhile, the founder of Curator University, Olusola Amusan, stressed the need for Public-Private Partnership in the development of the country’s tertiary institutions and national development at large.

In his words, “We expect that there are structures that we can build through public-private partnerships.

For the university, there are education endowment funds, there are funds of the federal government, and in the area of loans, specifically, we believe that to be able to get cutting-edge education, there’s a cost that comes to it, and sometimes it could be a premium.

“So our goal will be to support the community and also all our students with those kinds of partnerships, whether private or government, that will enable them to be able to access the education that we are providing here.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman, the University Ground Breaking Planning Committee, Abimbola Amusan, said: “We envision this land transforming into a global academic and innovation hub that will empower youth, create jobs, and spark economic growth for generations to come.”

However, Oba Olubiyi in his remarks, urged sons and daughters of the town in the diaspora to emulate the initiative of the founder Curators University by giving back to society.

