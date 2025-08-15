Oyebanji, Aragbiji, Ogunsua commission radio station in Osun

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, on Thursday joined the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Olabomi, and the Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Joseph Olubiyi, to commission a new radio station in Osun State.

Speaking at the commissioning of King 87.9 FM, in Iragbiji, the Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Habibat Adubiaro, lauded the initiative of the establishment of the radio station.

He charged them to uphold every professional conduct as stipulated by the National Broadcasting Commission(NBC).

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer, King 87.9 FM, Abimbola Amusan, stressed that the radio station is part of the N50 billion that has been expended into various sectors.

His words, “I have been in this vision to own my own broadcast media station for over a decade. I am grateful that I am able to launch this media edifice. We have gone through the regulatory and technical hurdles. We are at the stage of the test broadcast to let the world know that we are here to serve them in the best ethical way.

“In a couple of weeks, we will go into full broadcasting, we will follow all the NBC guidelines in our operations.

“This project is part of a 50 billion fund that has been deployed to different initiatives, including the tech hub that we, you know, the Vesti launched yesterday, you know, this media edifice, including the radio and the TV station, and then a private university that is coming to the state, particularly Modakeke, Osun State.”

Earlier, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Olabomi, commended Amusan for the laudable initiative, urging the residents to support the station through active listenership, advertisements, and others.

Similarly, the Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Olubiyi, urged the station to roll out programs that would help revive indigenous languages, promote unity, and create employment opportunities for local youths.