No region ‘ll be left behind in devt drive, FG assures

.Oil subsidy removal freed resources for improvement in infrastructure -Gov Mbah

 

CHIDIMMA  UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

The federal government has stated that in Nigeria’s march towards development and prosperity, no region will be left behind.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the assertion when he paid a visit to the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, as part of activities lined up for the 2-day Citizen’s’ Engagement Series and FG Projects Tour of the South East, on Thursday.

This was contained in the statement by the Special Assistant ( Media) to the Minister, Rabiu Ibrahim.

“The Tinubu administration is committed to ensuring that no region is left behind in Nigeria’s development drive,” said the Minister, adding, “What we are seeing in Enugu – modern roads, upgraded schools, improved public facilities, is proof that President Tinubu’s policies are translating into real benefits for the people.”

 

.Oil subsidy removal freed resources for improvement in infrastructure -Gov Mbah

The Executive Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has attributed the financing of numerous infrastructure projects embarked by the state government to the oil subsidy removal policy of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

He made this declaration at the Govermment House, Enugu, during a courtesy visit by a delegation of federal government led by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, as part of activities lined up for the 2-day Citizens’ Engagement Series in the South East geo-political zone.

“For us in Enugu, we are able to accomplish all we promised our people during the campaign, thanks to the bold decision taken by President Bola Tinubu, which has freed up resources needed to execute humongous capital projects,” said Governor, while listing ongoing projects in the state, which include the construction of 7,000 classrooms, 3,300 hospital beds and 2,000-hectare of 260 farm estates across the 260 wards of the state.

This was contained in the statement signed by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister ,Rabiu Ibrahim stated that the Governor also pledged more support for the policies of the federal government, saying they are in the best interest of the people of the state.

