Marketing Strategy: How to Win and Lead in the Marketplace

Marketing Mind With Uche Ojula.

Everyone in the marketing chain shares one mission, to keep the brand ahead in an ever-crowded marketplace.

Brands jostle for the hearts of consumers; they compete and push to be the clear leader. Brand success is never by accident. It is the result of a deliberate and well-crafted marketing strategy.

In the words of George E. Belch and Michael A. Belch in Advertising and Promotion (5th Edition), marketing strategy connects an organisation’s goals with the needs of its customers.

The essence of marketing strategy is more than just selling a product. It is the art and science of understanding people, spotting opportunities, and positioning your brand to meet those needs better than anyone else. The process starts with opportunity analysis, scanning the environment to find market openings(opportunities) that match your strengths. Example is Nigeria’s mobile technology industry, an environment where mobile technology is reshaping shopping habits, a company that notices how rural youth with rear opportunity in availability, are embracing smartphones, could create an affordable mobile-based marketplace. Perfect example is how Jumia tapped into the e-commerce boom and till today, they are doing great in that market.

However, finding an opportunity is not enough. Every brand must conduct competitive analysis. It will enable them study rivals to understand their strengths, weaknesses, and market tactics. Dangote Cement did not become a household name by ignoring Lafarge or BUA; it studied the competition and built a network, pricing, and distribution system that made its brand more accessible. A strong competitive strategy means knowing what others offer, and deliberately offering more, better, or irresistible value.

The next step is identifying the target audience, not just anyone who might buy, but the actual people that will most likely connect with your brand. Again, Belch and Belch remind us that without a clear target, your message will be like “shouting into the wind.”

There cannot be an effective marketing strategy without understanding your target audience. In Nigeria, the success of Indomie Noodles was not simply about instant food; it was about appealing to mothers, children, and students who needed quick, tasty, and affordable meals. Their adverts showed family moments, laughter, and satisfaction, connecting deeply with the heart of their audience. There must be that connection.

Once the audience is clear, the brand must adapt its marketing communications strategy, using the right channels, tone, and message to influence behaviour. This means understanding cultural nuances, local language, and consumer habits. Let’s look at a bank trying to win young professionals Lagos, they might invest in social media storytelling, while in Kano, it could use radio jingles in Hausa, supported by community outreach events. Marketing Communications strategy is based on understanding the marketing strategy.

Market segmentation also plays a critical role, breaking the marketplace into distinct groups with shared needs or behaviours. A telecom company like MTN does not sell data the same way to corporate clients as it does to students; each segment gets a tailored package and message. Strategic marketing is about matching each segment with a unique value offer that resonates with them.

Ultimately, winning and leading in the Nigerian market is about competitive advantage, the edge that makes your brand the preferred choice. It could be price, quality, innovation, speed, or emotional connection, alot can come in here. Organisations should think deep to find their favourable competing edge. I often advise on value. Brands must offer value. Brands like Globacom have used a blend of local celebrity endorsements, competitive pricing, and nationwide coverage to carve a place in the minds of millions. For me, affordability without quality is unacceptable.

Marketing is not static. Consumer behaviour changes, competitors move, and technology evolves. The best organisations constantly review their strategy, adapting to new realities while keeping their brand promise intact. As Belch and Belch emphasise, marketing strategy and analysis is not a one-off event; it is an ongoing process of listening, learning, and leading.

Nigerian market has lots of prospect, the world is interested in our market. Local brands must do more to compete favourably. In the end, the winners will be those who understand that marketing is a relationship, not a transaction. It is more than exchanging products and services for money; it is about creating value, building trust, and making people feel connected. And when that connection is made, the marketplace stops being a battlefield and becomes a home ground, where your brand is not just bought, but loved.

We improve by learning

Uche Ojula arpa

Media and Marketing Consultant

Executive Director,

Skyline Communications Limited.