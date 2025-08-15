23.6 C
Lagos
August 15, 2025
Trending now

Lagos govt announces alternative routes ahead Maryland bridge repairs

Commissioning of 46 new operational vehicles for Senior NDLEA officers in Abuja

By-election: Princess Sola Elegbeji the right choice for Remo Federal Constituency, says…

OAU thrown into mourning as student commits suicide after failing exams

Plateau Lawmakers resist plans to relocate ITF

FG, Chevron partner to unlock Nigeria’s Oil and Gas potential

Ezurike urges African Union to tackle algorithmic bias in migration, identity policies

Osun 2026: INEC presents notice of election to political parties

Vesti targets 1billion immigrants for student, family loans

NLC faults FG’s ban on establishment of new federal universities, polytechnics, colleges…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Lagos govt announces alternative routes ahead Maryland bridge repairs

by Peter Anayo0129

Following its decision to rehabilitate the damaged wall of the Maryland Independence Bridge, the Lagos State Government has announced alternative routes to reduce travel time during the partial closure of the facility.

The government said the alternative routes have been carefully selected to help motorists navigate effectively throughout the closure period, which will run from Saturday, 16th August 2025 to Tuesday, 19th August 2025.

According to the state government, the partial closure will be at night between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. daily.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who announced the closure on Thursday, urged motorists to use the alternative route during the 3-day night repair works:

Osiyemi said: “Motorists inbound. Oshodi/Ojuelegba/Stadium/Lagos will be diverted at Maria Lodge in Maryland into the Maryland Bridge to connect Idiroko inwards Anthony to continue their journeys.

“This is because the main carriageway will not be opened to vehicular movement during this period.

“During the course of the repairs, motorists inbound Ketu/Ikorodu from Lagos/Stadium/Anthony will have unhindered vehicular movement.

The commissioner assured residents that traffic management personnel will be deployed to the affected area to minimise inconvenience and manage vehicular movement during the repairs.

He urged motorists to comply with the directives of the officers on the ground to ensure smooth traffic flow.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Eid el-Kabir: Tinubu, Sanw-Olu,  other Govs  rejoice with Muslims urge unity, support for needy

Editor

Borno government to scale up funding for child nutrition, to establish Tom Brown production facility

Peter Anayo

UBA Foundation emerges Philanthropy of the Year

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO