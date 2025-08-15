ITF debunks Jos, head office relocation rumours, says it is unfounded, misleading 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has debunked in its entirety the rumours circulating on various media platforms that the Fund headquarters will be relocated from Jos, noting that Jos remains the central hub for its operations in the foreseeable future.

The Fund reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to its heritage and responsibilities in Jos, urged members of the public to disregard rumours of relocation as unfounded and misleading.

It will be recalled that it was a matter of urgent public importance raised in regard to ITF relocation during the plenary session of the Plateau State 10th Assembly, held on Thursday, 14th August, 2025, by the member representing Qua’an-Pan South Constituency, Hon. Theodore Bala Maiyaki, SAN.

In a swift reaction signed and issued to Daily Champion on Friday in Jos, by Thomas Ngor, ITF head, press and public relations, said, the attention of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has been drawn to reports of alleged attempts to relocate its headquarters.

According to Ngor, “These reports stem from a Matter of Urgent Public Importance raised during a recent plenary session of the Plateau State House of Assembly by the member representing Quaan-Pan South Constituency, Hon. Theodore Bala Maiyaki.

“While the ITF appreciates the efforts of the Honourable Member to represent his constituency and Plateau State as required by his office, his motion in this instance was unnecessarily alarmist, based on false information, and risks harming the cordial and harmonious relationship that has historically existed between the ITF and the people of Plateau State”, Ngor mentioned.

ITF mouthpiece also stated that, to address any doubts or potential ill-will caused by the motion, the ITF wishes to clarify the following:

“There is no proposed relocation of the ITF headquarters from Jos, despite the Honourable Member’s claims.

“The relocation of agencies involves several processes, none of which have been contemplated by the responsible authorities within the ITF, critical to such decisions.

Neither the Management nor the Governing Council of the ITF, nor the supervising Ministry—the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment—has considered any speculated relocation.

“On the contrary, the ITF deeply values its longstanding historical ties and socio-economic contributions to Plateau State, which have been integral to its identity since 1976, when the Fund’s headquarters was relocated from Lagos to Jos.

The ITF remains committed to fostering industrial and economic growth in Plateau State and Nigeria, with Jos as the central hub for its operations in the foreseeable future.

The Fund welcomes dialogue with the state government and relevant stakeholders to address concerns and strengthen collaborative efforts for mutual benefit.”