Insurance Meets Tech 2025 gets bigger with NCRIB driving broker-led participation

Insurance Meets Tech (IMT), West Africa’s leading platform for converging insurance and technology innovations, colloquium and discourse on policy environment and operational efficiencies announces Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) as an Institutional Partner for the highly anticipated IMT 4.0 Conference scheduled for September 18, 2025, in Lagos.

This collaboration marks a significant alignment between NCRIB’s long-standing legacy of professional excellence in regulating insurance brokerage and IMT’s mission to bridge traditional industry structures with emerging, technology-driven solutions. Together, both institutions aim to amplify conversations that will redefine the role of brokers in Nigeria’s fast-evolving insurance landscape.

Prince Babatunde Oguntade President and Chairman of the Governing Board of NCRIB, who will be speaking at the conference, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Insurance brokers remain the trusted bridge between insurers and the public, and in a time of rapid change, our relevance depends on how well we adapt, innovate, and lead – Insurance Meets Tech provides the strategic platform for such engagement and collaborations. As an institution, we are committed to ensuring that brokers are not only part of the conversation but are central to shaping the future of insurance in Nigeria and across Africa.”

He added, “By partnering with IMT 4.0, we are reinforcing our mission to deepen professionalism, transparency, and client-centered innovation in the brokerage sector.”

Odion Aleobua, Convener of IMT and CEO of Modion Communications, commented, “NCRIB’s decision to join forces with IMT 4.0 is a statement of intent that signals to the industry that brokers are ready to lead from the front in driving the integration of technology, creativity, and consumer trust into the very fabric of Nigerian insurance. This partnership will ensure the broker’s voice is amplified in conversations that matter.”

“NCRIB joining other critical stakeholders in the Nigerian insurance landscape, including NAICOM and CIIN, as institutional partners is pivotal step in building a truly multi-stakeholder platform for the industry, through Insurance Meets Tech”, he concluded.

The 2025 edition of IMT will convene stakeholders from the insurance, technology, financial, and creative sectors, featuring headline speaker and global insurance innovator Per Lagerström, alongside other thought leaders from across Africa and beyond.