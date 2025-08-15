INEC says 66,072 Permanent Voter Cards still awaiting collection in Borno

The INEC, REC, Borni state, Alhaji Abubakar Maaji while addressing journalists a press conference in Mauduguri on Thursday.

AHMED MARI Maiduguri

As the Independent National Electoàral Commission (INEC), set to commence Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), the commission has said there 66, 072 unclaimed Permanent Voters Cards (PVCS), across the state from previous exercises,s as the INEC set to commence the 2025 to 2026 Continuous Voters Registration (CVR).

Addressing a press conference at the INEC office, Mauduguri on Thursday, the Bormo state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alh. Abubakar Maaji said the registration of voters is the heart of Democratic elections; consequently and as part of the preparations for elections, the registration of voters is a major function of the INEC”.

The INEC will be conducting the 2025 to 2026 Continuous Voters Registration jCVR), exercise and that exercise shall be in 3 phases. Phase 1 18th to 10th December, 2025, phase 2 5th January, 2026 to 17 April, 2026 and phase 3 4th May, 2926 to 17th August, 2026″.

He said during the exercise the commission will provide the following services, Registration of Nigerians that are 18 years and above, who have not previously registered, Replacement of lost, damaged, or defaced Permanent Voters card, , Transfer of Registration details to another polling unit for voters that are relocated, collection of uncollected PVC from previous exercise and updating registration details for voters where PVC failed verification by BVAS during last election”.

The REC further said the CVR will be simultaneously going on from 9″00am and 3’00pm at the state INEC headquarters, Mauduguri, local government INEC offices, except four local government areas of Abadam, Guzamala, Kala Balge and Marte, which are facing security challenges, would do their own in designated areas in Mauduguri.

He said the online pre registration will be available through www.inec.gov.ng and www CVR inecnigeria .org, while the physical verification in INEC offices at the appointed time.

The INEC said the online pre-registration will give prospective registrants the opportunity to commence registration online and book an appointment for a date and time to complete the registration in person at the INEC office.