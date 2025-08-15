House of Reps Speaker Inaugurates 2nd NASENI-Portland CNG Centre in Abuja

*Commends NASENI for making Life Easier for Nigerians

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has commended the National Agency fof Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for promoting affordable and cleaner energy solutions through the establishment of NASENI-Portland CNG Conversion, Training Centre and Refill Station, Kubwa, Abuja

The Speaker represented by Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh while commissioning the NASENI-Portland CNG Hub while noting that the initiative was timely and impactful, said “Energy transitions are never just about technology, they are about the quality of life for our people. We must commend the leadership of NASENI for making life easier for Nigerian citizens.”

While urging Nigerians to embrace the energy transition process, Hon. Abbas emphasized that such change takes time but is essential. Citing examples from Argentina, Pakistan, and Iran countries that have successfully converted millions of vehicles to CNG, he stressed Nigeria’s potential to lead Africa in CNG adoption.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of special guest of honour, the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen said, “The NASENI–Portland partnership is a clear example of how the private sector plays a vital role in driving our nation’s economic growth and development.

“Our role as government is to act as a catalyst, unlocking private sector expertise and capital to deliver meaningful results for the Nigerian people,” she stated, adding that the pace set by NASENI under Mr. Halilu’s leadership should serve as a model for other agencies across the country, he said.

The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, NASENI, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, in his welcome address said, this facility, with its CNG Conversion Centre, Training Centre, and CNG Gas Refill Station, is part of our ongoing commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President for a diversified, sustainable, and industrially vibrant economy.

“Our plan is ambitious: to replicate these facilities across all 36 states and the FCT, making it possible to convert every vehicle in Nigeria to CNG in the coming years. This daughter station represents our commitment to bringing CNG technology closer to the people, breaking monopolies to improve service quality and affordability; and reducing bottlenecks and long queues for CNG users.

Halilu said the benefits are undeniable: lower fuel costs, cleaner air, better engine performance, stronger energy security, and sustainable jobs for our youth. “Last year, we commissioned our flagship CNG Conversion, Filling, and Training Centre in Utako, proving what is possible when innovation meets determination.

“Today, we are expanding that vision. With the capacity to convert up to 20 vehicles a day, this daughter station will make CNG more accessible, more affordable, and more convenient for everyday Nigerians.

He said over the past year, the Agency has trained 30 Nigerian engineers from across all geo-political zones in CNG conversion, auto maintenance, and clean energy technologies, representing a new generation of home-grown experts who will take this innovation to every corner of the country.

The Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, who was the guest of honour, praised NASENI for the the initiative to ensure affordable cost of energy for transportation and called on other government agencies to support NASENI.

In separate goodwill messages, representatives of the Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT); EVC/CEO of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); DG, National Technology Incubation Centre; National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPR), DG Budget Office, etc congratulated NASENI and Portland for the partnership and assured of their support.

In his vote of thanks, Managing Director, Portland Gas Ltd, Hon. Olujimi Mohammed, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for all the support granted to his company. He particularly expressed satisfaction with the NASENI’s initiatives and determination in the partnership, believing that with CNG, Nigerians will spend less on transportation and other needs.