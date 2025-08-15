FG Showcases development gains in Ebonyi, reaffirms South East priority

27.4 C
August 15, 2025
by Peter Anayo087

CHIDIMMA  UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating development in Ebonyi State and across the South East, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu prioritising infrastructure, youth empowerment, and economic growth in the region.

Delivering the President’s goodwill message to Governor Francis Nwifuru, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, highlighted major interventions under the Renewed Hope Agenda, including the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which has disbursed ₦86 billion to over 400,000 students nationwide, saying Ebonyi youths are among the beneficiaries.

The Minister also noted President Tinubu’s ₦200 billion MSME support fund, which, according to him, is reviving small and medium-scale businesses, alongside bold reforms such as fuel subsidy removal and forex unification, that are freeing resources for critical projects.

He also highlighted key federal government infrastructure projects in Ebonyi, including the ongoing Enugu–Abakaliki road, saying they are boosting connectivity and trade.

According to the statement signed by the Special Assistant ( Media) to the Minister, Rabiu Ibrahim stated that the Minister commended Governor Nwifuru for complementing federal efforts, particularly in agriculture, cement production, and youth-driven enterprise, adding that they are vital steps towards achieving Nigeria’s $1 trillion economy target.

 

