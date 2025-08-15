FCTA receives 4 High-Capacity Hybrid Buses to boost public transportation

FAVOUR ISHEMBER , Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has received four high-capacity, 50-seater hybrid buses powered by Compressed Natural Gas and diesel fuel, courtesy of the Presidential CNG Initiative.

This donation aims to enhance public transportation in the nation’s capital, promoting efficient, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective travel.

The buses will efficiently transport over 200 people, improving daily mass transit for commuters across the territory.

Recall that the PCNG Initiative is a flagship program of the Federal Government of Nigeria launched in 2023, to promote the widespread adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and electric vehicles, especially in mass transit system,s driving cost savings, job creation, energy security, and environmentally friendly transport system.

Receiving keys for the high capacity buses on behalf of the FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike,the mandate Secretary, FCT Transport Secretariat, Chinedu Elechi, said the gesture was a welcome development, as it will compliment the going repositioning of the public transport architecture in the FCT.

Barr Wike emphasized the importance of a robust public transportation system for modern cities, facilitating movement for those who cannot afford private transportation.

The FCT Administration has commissioned two modern bus terminals in Mabushi and Kugbo, with more planned for Bwari, Gwagwalada, and Kuje.

“So, public transportation is meant to move people from one point to the other, especially those who cannot afford private transportation, or those who can afford private transportation but opt to go on the public system. Because when the tourists come in, they don’t come with their private transportation.

So tourism also depends on a robust public transportation system.

“This is why the Honourable Minister (Wike) has built roads, bridges, and is now building bus terminals. We have just commissioned two of the modern bus terminals at Mabushi and Kugbo.

“These buses, as good as they look, will be very helpful. We are going to get more buses, the minister is already working on that and we thank you so very much for this. It looks very nice. I’m sure both those who have private transportation or those who do not, would enjoy the ride.

“So, on behalf of the Honorable Minister and the FCTA, we want to thank you and we say that you should extend our gratitude to Mr. President, whose initiative this is, and you too for your hard work”, he stated.

The Program Director/Chief Executive of the Presidential CNG Initiative, Michael Oluwagbemi, commended the FCT Administration’s commitment to infrastructure development and innovation, citing their investment in roads and terminals.

Oluwagbemi expressed hope that the buses will serve as a foundation asset for the operation of new terminals and a robust transportation system in the FCT.

The hybrid buses will provide cheaper, safer, and more reliable transportation for Nigerians, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s vision.

The initiative aims to create jobs and stimulate economic growth through sustainable transportation solutions.

The adoption of CNG-powered vehicles will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to a cleaner environment.

This is a presidential initiative, Mr. President wants to see Nigerians move around cheaper, safer and reliable. On behalf of Mr. President, on behalf of the board of the PCNGI and its management and staff, I hand over these four CNG hybrid buses to the service of humanity and for the employment of the people of the FCT.

“You are receiving four because you are one of our biggest supporters and also because through you,

we know more people, because you are in the business of direct transportation at the FCT. We see your terminals, we see your roads.

“We have identified potential onward beneficiaries of these buses to ensure that it gets to the people of Nigeria and delivers the promise of Mr. President.

“I want to say that we look forward to your (FCTA) continued partnership. We just left the FRSC and they informed us that now they will be launching new plate number formats for both CNG and EV vehicles in September.”