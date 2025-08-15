August 15, 2025
Ebonyi Gov compensates Miyetti Allah, other victims of Nkalaha communal crises

by Peter Anayo0157

JACOB  OGODO , Abakaliki

 

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has compensated members of the Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Assocoation of Nigeria and victims of Nkalaha Ishielu communal crisis with the sum of N101,895,500

The governor who was represented by the Deputy governor, Princess Patricia Onyemaechi Obilla during the flag- off ceremony of the exercise described the crisis as a devastating situation.

The Deputy governor lamented that the crisis resulted in loss of lives while properties of monumental value were destroyed and that the government is making frantic efforts to ensure that the ugly incident does not repeat itself.

She disclosed that the beneficiaries are categorised into five segments in that 18 families that lost their loved ones are given N2mn each, while 41 families whose houses were destroyed got the sum of N1m each.

Mrs Obilla said that four persons whose motorcycles were burnt got N1m, the Fulani community who lost their cows during the crisis got N20m compensation and two persons who reported loss of some cash to house burning got the sum of N816,000.

She explained that the compensation was to cushion the effect of the tragic loss to enable those affected to give meaning to their lives and urged the beneficiaries to use it wisely and not to abuse the kind gesture.

Reacting, the National Deputy director general, Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Gidado Sidiki commended Ebonyi state government and Security agencies for their frantic efforts in ensuring that peace and tranquility return to the warring community.

Sidiki lamented that hoodlums took undue advantage of the crisis, infiltrated the area and wreaked havoc and people turned to heap the blame on the herdsmen, adding that they lost up to 140 cows.

He expressed optimism that with the security measures put in place in the community through the inauguration of the vigilante group, there will not be a reocurance of such a dastardly act.

The President General of Nkalaha community, Mr Donatus Eze, called on the state to remember the community in terms of providing them with social amenities, stressing that there is no access road nor portable water in the area.

He maintained that the community has remained calm and peaceful and commended the state government for her timely intervention.

 

