Cornerstone Insurance up scales customer experience, deploys AI technology

…Says Cici chatbot is the game changer in delivering better services

In its determination to serve its customers better, Cornerstone Insurance Plc which is one of Nigeria’s foremost and most trusted insurance underwriters has up scaled its technological innovations as it introduces the adaptation of Artificial Intelligence popularly called AI in helping its growing clientele base to access its products and services with greater easy. In the deployment of the AI, Cornerstone Insurance Plc said that its innovative AI-powered virtual assistant tagged Cici is designed to enhance customer engagement, provide instant responses to insurance inquiries, and improve the overall service experience for clients.

Managing Director and Chief Executive of the company Mr Stephen Alangbo had remarked that “The evolution of our chatbot from a static knowledge base to a Generative AI-powered solution reflects our commitment to redefining customer engagement in the insurance industry. With Cici, we have moved beyond pre-set answers to deliver intelligent, context-aware conversations that are fast, accurate, and personalised. This transformation not only enhances the customer experience but also improves operational efficiency, scalability, and compliance. At Cornerstone Insurance Plc, we see technology like Cici as a vital partner in making insurance simpler, smarter, and more accessible for everyone.”

Speaking at the demonstration session of the chatbot in Lagos, Mr Oluwarotimi Adediji who is the Deputy Chief Technology Officer explained that Part of the numerous benefits of the innovative approach to business by Cornerstone Insurance is to improved customer experience leading to delivering fast, accurate, and personalized answers to policyholders and prospects. Operational Efficiency of the chatbot he noted will reduce call center load and improve first-contact resolution rates as it will easily expand to cover new products, services, or regulatory updates.

Besides, Mr Adediji pointed to the area of compliance and control where he said that the exclusive mode ensures responses are based only on verified content. Add to these is that Cici automates repetitive queries, reducing support costs and agent workload with the overall objective of making insurance more accessible, responsive, and customer-focused.

Providing more explanations to the benefits of the AI adaptation to the increase of work efficiency and customer experience Mr Jafar Elamah Head, Digitisation and Projects confirmed that Cornerstone is at the point of transforming for better services by trying to upscale traditional and manual input of data hence the Cici format. “Speed, accuracy, availability and customer satisfaction are at the center of this transformation. The AI is for us the game changer because our customers and prospective clients are going to find in us a better insurance company to deal with”, he observed.

Ms Esther Akunyi, E-Business Analyst who is the trainer of the Cici chatbot hinted that the Cornerstone Insurance Plc” AI gets better by the day as the system uses every of its operations to improve on its efficiency and reliability.

It would be recalled that Cornerstone Insurance had in announcing its unaudited financial results for the first and second quarters of 2025 revealed revenue of ₦19.3 billion in Q2 2025; a 127% increase when compared to ₦8.5 billion in Q1 2025. The growth reflects Cornerstone’s solid underwriting strategy, disciplined risk selection, customer-centric innovation, and relentless drive to deliver real value to policyholders.

Profit Before Tax for Q2 2025 also saw a remarkable surge, rising by 253% to ₦5.3 billion from ₦1.5 billion in Q1. The performance underscores the effectiveness of the company’s operating model and its strategic focus on technology-driven distribution, customer satisfaction, and efficient capital deployment.

Speaking on the result, Mr. Stephen Alangbo said: “These numbers reflect more than just financial growth; they represent the trust our customers continue to place in us, the commitment of our people, and the strength of our vision. At Cornerstone, we are building a future-ready business—one that stays relevant to the evolving needs of individuals, families, and businesses across Nigeria. As we double down on digital innovation, claims efficiency, and customer experience, this performance energises us to keep raising the bar.”

Cornerstone Insurance is licensed and re-certified by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to provide both general and life insurance services. As the first insurance company in Nigeria to offer customers an online platform for insurance transactions, its services are driven by cutting-edge technology, making them easily accessible via the internet and mobile platforms.

At Cornerstone, we are committed to our core values of integrity, empathy, professionalism, innovation, and team spirit. Our mission remains delivering value beyond expectations through need-based products and quality service.