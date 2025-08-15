Aregbe Cultural Festival: Ondo Police warn against acts of disorder, violence in Akure

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has warned individuals or groups of people against any acts of violence, theft, vandalism, or destruction of lives and properties ahead of the annual Aregbe(Dududu) festival in Akure, the state capital.

During the annual festival, all shops and markets will be closed for business for the whole day of the ceremony.

Though the Commissioner of Police,Adebowale Lawal, reiterated that the Nigeria Police Force respects and appreciates the rich traditions and cultural heritage of the people.

According to him, the NPF fully recognize the vital role these customs have played and continue to play in ensuring social order, fostering harmony, and strengthening both national unity and community cohesion.

However, he contended that cultural celebrations must always be conducted within the ambit of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and extant laws.

He said the Command would not condone any abuse of such traditions by individuals or groups who seek to take advantage of the Aregbe (Dudu) Festival in Akure to perpetrate acts of violence, theft, vandalism, or the destruction of lives and properties, saying such actions would not only tarnish the sanctity of the festival but also threaten the peace and stability of the community.

The Ondo state CP strongly warned that any attempt or deliberate act aimed at causing disorder, undermining public peace, or reversing the hard-earned gains recorded in the fight against crime and criminality in the State will be met with the full weight of the law.

“The Command will ensure that anyone caught molesting, harassing, or assaulting law-abiding citizens under the pretense of this festival is promptly arrested and prosecuted.

“Parents and guardians are therefore urged to prevail upon their children and wards to conduct themselves responsibly during the celebrations.

The preservation of culture must go hand in hand with respect for law and order and fundamental rights of an individual member of the society,” the CP stressed

The commissioner equally acknowledged the age-long traditions of the Akure Kingdom, commending the Deji of Akure Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi Odundun II, for his steadfastness in preserving the Kingdom’s cultural values and guiding the festival’s conduct.

He also expressed profound appreciation to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun for his unwavering support, strategic leadership, and morale-boosting initiatives that have greatly enhanced policing efficiency in the State.

Besides, he thanked the Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for his consistent support to security agencies and his commitment to sustaining peace and stability across the State.

He felicitated with the Deji, the Kingdom, and all who identify with the festival, particularly those who uphold its true essence, which is to foster love, unity, and peace within the Kingdom.

“The Command remains committed to protecting lives and property while working with all stakeholders to ensure that our cherished traditions continue to thrive in an atmosphere of peace and lawful conduct”.He said.