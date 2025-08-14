Vesti targets 1billion immigrants for student, family loans

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

A global financial technology company, Vesti Technologies, has unveiled plans to provide student, family and other loans to no fewer than one billion immigrants.

Speaking at the launch of the Osogbo office on Wednesday, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vesti, Olusola Amusan, stressed that the initiative aims to address the financial barriers that often hinder access to education and smooth migration from one country to the other.

According to him, the company is on a mission to provide legal and financial services for the next one billion immigrants.

“According to the United Nations Office of Migration, there are 272 million people living in a country other than where they were born.

“So migration is a global imperative. People move all over the world for work, for education, and so on. And so about four years ago, we started building this company to support the ambitions of humans all around the world who want to move, to become residents, workers, even citizens of different countries. We support both outflow and inflow, what we can call talent exchange for people.”

Similarly, the Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer at Vesti, Abimbola Amusan, disclosed that the company expended over N500 million loans to students who are traveling abroad to study.

He said, “we have disbursed over 500 million loans in 2025 years to date, we’ve done over a billion last year in all kinds of loans, statement loans, education loans, migration support loans. This is just only a part of our business, we have over 10,000 cards already issued in terms of debit cards.

“There are different sections of our business. For families that migrated over 4000, who have moved to different countries. The statistics and the numbers are not what impress us but the impact that we make in the lives of the people.”

In his remarks, the Special Adviser on Investment and Chief Executive Officer, Osun State Investment Promotion Agency, OSIPA, Felix Olagunju, commended Vesti for the initiative, noting that it aligns with the state government’s drive to foster innovation, human capital development, and youth empowerment.

