Reps to probe N1.06trn spent by FG on NG CARES palliatives and safety nets in 36 States, FCT

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Social and Community Development has resolved to launch a comprehensive investigation into the N1.06 Trillion sunked into the NG CARES palliatives and social safety nets on the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory FCT by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Abubakar Kusada and other committee members disclosed this during a press briefing at the House Press Corps on Wednesday in the National Assembly Complex Abuja

The lawmaker said that there has been widespread and significant agitation by a large segment of Nigerians against alleged neglect of hardships occasioned by recent economic reforms being implemented by the government, including the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of forex rates.

He further stated that NG CARES, Nigeria Community Resilience and Economic Stimulus (initially known as Nigeria Covid-19 Action for Recovery and Economic Stimulus), was designed by the government as a social safety net that will provide needed succor and relief to Nigeria citizens at the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic, the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of exchange rates with attendant inflationary pressures and economic hardships.

The lawmaker noted that $696 million dollars have been released into the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory FCT by the federal government adding that it is worrisome that the effect of this is fund disbursed is not being felt by the citizens.

He said, “On the whole a total of $696 million, approximately N1.06 Trillion in today’s terms had been sunk into NG CARES 1. Government plans a new cycle of the programme but in the meantime, stock taking of the implementation outcome and impact of the first phase is underway.

“there is need to investigate the reason why the huge funds invested into this programme are not being felt by the citizens”.

According to the House Committee, so far the government has kept faith with its commitments and responsibilities under the programme. The 4 year phase of the programme will be rounded off shortly by December 2025, and the 4th and last tranche of payment has been just been released to states.

The House Committee chairman also submitted that the NG CARES programme is supposed to deliver ion eleven critical areas of our nation’s national life but has not been fully realized and there has been repots on billions of naira collected by states and FCT on palliatives and social safety nets

The lawmaker and other members however, assured the public that the upcoming investigation is not to witch hunt anybody, ministry, department or agency of government but to ensure that the funds expended on this programme is effectively utilized.