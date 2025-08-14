Plateau Lawmakers resist plans to relocate ITF

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The 24 members of the Plateau State House of Assembly have vehemently halted plans by unknown persons to relocate a federal government agency Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to an unknown location outside the state, calling on the state and federal government to intervene.

This move follows a motion of urgent importance raised by the member representing Qua’an-Pan South State Constituency, Hon. Theodore Maiyaka SAN.

The development came to the fore during the Lawmaker’s plenary on Thursday, held at the Assembly’s temporary chamber in Old Government House, Rayfield.

The motion follows recent plans by the federal government to relocate the headquarters of the agency from Jos the Plateau State Capital to elsewhere.

Mover of the motion and Member representing Qua’an-Pan South, Theodore Maiyaka says the essence of this call is that the state which has housed the agency since inception ,will lose out if the agency is relocated and will deny the state of a federal government presence.

Other members supported the motion, saying the action of those responsible as they called on the State governor, Caleb Mutfwang and critical Stakeholders to intervene.

Speaker of the Plateau 10th Assembly, Rt. Hon. Naanlong Daniel Gapyil, while reacting to the house deliberation, said urgent steps will be taken to ensure this attempt fails.

