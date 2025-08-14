Osun 2026: INEC presents notice of election to political parties

… to provide magnifying glasses, listening devices, others for PWDs

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State has formally presented the notice of the 2026 governorship election to political parties, officially kick-starting the electoral process in the state.

Speaking at an expanded stakeholders’ meeting in Osogbo on Wednesday, the State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mutiu Agboke, urged political parties to strictly adhere to the timetable and ensure peaceful, transparent primaries in compliance with the Electoral Act.

According to him, we are here to kick start the process of the 2026 Governorship Election in Osun State with the pasting of the official Notice of Election in all the 30 local government offices of INEC in Osun State, including the Area office at Modakeke.

“You will all recall that the headquarters of the commission on the 27th day of May, 2025 released the timetable and the schedule of activities for the 2026 Governorship Election for Osun State.

“Let me inform you now that as we speak, the notice of the 2026 Governorship Election for Osun State has been duly posted in all the 30 local government offices, including the Area office at Modakeke. With this notice, all activities that will culminate into the 2026 Governorship election in Osun State have commenced.

“Going by the time table released by the headquarters of the commission, the conduct of party primaries, including resolution of disputes arising from the primaries, will start on the 24th day of November, 2025 and end on the 15th day of December, 2025. This is necessary to enable political parties to democratically nominate candidates for the election as required by section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“The submission of forms EC9 ( personal particulars of candidates) and EC9B (Names/list of nominated candidates) online at the nomination portal of the commission at 9 am on the 15th day of January, 2026 to 6pm on the 9th February 2026. Access code for the submission of nomination forms shall be available for collection on 15th December, 2025 at the headquarters of the commission.”

Agboke however, urged political parties to adhere strictly to the timetable, conduct peaceful primaries, and avoid hate speech, warning against underage registration, foreign voter participation, violence, and vote buying, stressing that such acts are punishable under the Electoral Act.

Reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity, INEC said provisions such as Braille ballot guides, magnifying glasses, assistive listening devices, and priority voting queues will be made available for persons with disabilities, the elderly, and pregnant women.

His words, “for the purpose of the upcoming election in Osun state, provisions have been made to ensure that people with disabilities are not disenfranchised. Such provisions include, but are not limited to Provision of Braille ballot guide for visually impaired voters, the Provision of magnifying glasses for persons with low vision, the Provision of assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairment, allowing for priority voting queues for the PWDs, including the elderly, and pregnant women.”

