OAU thrown into mourning as student commits suicide after failing exams

…train your ward to understand temporary set backs – VC

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

A 200 level student of the Faculty of Dentistry, at the Obafemi Awolowo University OAU, Ajibola Ibitayo on Wednesday committed sucide after failing her examination for the second time.

Daily Champion gathered that the student whose father is a medical doctor reportedly injected himself at his parent’s residence in Ejigbo.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, stated that the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Simeon Bamire, urged parents to instil in their wards the understanding that temporary setbacks in the pursuit of success are part of life and not the end of it.

He, however, expressed his condolences to the parents and family of the deceased, stressing that the entire university has been thrown into mourning following the demise of Ibitayo.

The statement reads in part, “Ajibola Ibitayo (Matriculation Number: DEN/2021/023), committed suicide after learning that the results of the last semester examinations, released yesterday, would require him to repeat Part Two for another academic year. He had already been repeating Part Two during the last session.

“The student, whose father is a medical doctor, reportedly injected himself at his parents’ home in Ejigbo, Osun State.

“Disturbed and saddened, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, appealed to parents and guardians to instil in their children and wards the understanding that temporary setbacks in the pursuit of success are part of life and not the end of it.

“Professor Bamire also urged students and young people to view failure as an opportunity to redirect their paths toward success and greater achievements.

“The Vice-Chancellor prayed that God Almighty would grant the parents, family, Faculty, College of Health Sciences, and the University community the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

