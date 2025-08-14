27.5 C
Lagos
August 14, 2025
Trending now

OAU thrown into mourning as student commits suicide after failing exams

Plateau Lawmakers resist plans to relocate ITF

FG, Chevron partner to unlock Nigeria’s Oil and Gas potential

Ezurike urges African Union to tackle algorithmic bias in migration, identity policies

Osun 2026: INEC presents notice of election to political parties

Vesti targets 1billion immigrants for student, family loans

NLC faults FG’s ban on establishment of new federal universities, polytechnics, colleges…

Bye-Elections: David Mark urges INEC to conduct free, fair, credible polls

Fiscal Responsibility Commission Chairman Victor Muruako urges validation of code of conduct

Groups to support 5000 women in Rivers communities access healthcare services

Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

OAU thrown into mourning as student commits suicide after failing exams

by Peter Anayo070

…train your ward to understand temporary set backs – VC

 

TUNDE  ADELEKE, Osogbo

 

A 200 level student of the Faculty of Dentistry, at the Obafemi Awolowo University OAU, Ajibola Ibitayo on Wednesday committed sucide after failing her examination for the second time.

Daily Champion gathered that the student whose father is a medical doctor reportedly injected himself at his parent’s residence in Ejigbo.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, stated that the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Simeon Bamire, urged parents to instil in their wards the understanding that temporary setbacks in the pursuit of success are part of life and not the end of it.

He, however, expressed his condolences to the parents and family of the deceased, stressing that the entire university has been thrown into mourning following the demise of Ibitayo.

The statement reads in part, “Ajibola Ibitayo (Matriculation Number: DEN/2021/023), committed suicide after learning that the results of the last semester examinations, released yesterday, would require him to repeat Part Two for another academic year. He had already been repeating Part Two during the last session.

“The student, whose father is a medical doctor, reportedly injected himself at his parents’ home in Ejigbo, Osun State.

“Disturbed and saddened, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, appealed to parents and guardians to instil in their children and wards the understanding that temporary setbacks in the pursuit of success are part of life and not the end of it.

“Professor Bamire also urged students and young people to view failure as an opportunity to redirect their paths toward success and greater achievements.

“The Vice-Chancellor prayed that God Almighty would grant the parents, family, Faculty, College of Health Sciences, and the University community the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Don’t allow your backgrounds debar you from greatness, Lagos commissioner, group advise male students

Peter Anayo

APC vows to sweep 2026 FCT council election, inaugurates new working committee.

Editor

Afisi emerges LASU Deputy VC

Comfort
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO