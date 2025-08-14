NUJ pushes for media enhancement bill, health insurance for journalists

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) says it is working towards the passage of a Media Enhancement Bill to improve welfare packages for journalists across the country.

NUJ President, Mr Alhassan Yahaya, disclosed this on Wednesday during a media interactive forum organised by the Kano State Council of the union in collaboration with the State Ministry for Information and Internal Affairs in Kano.

The high-level media interactive dialogue was aimed at strengthening ethical standards and redefining public media narratives in the state.

Yahaya said the proposed legislation, already attracting sponsorship support from members of the House of Representatives, would address poor remuneration in the profession and enhance working conditions.

“We blow other people’s trumpets but not ours. It is time we stood firm and worked collectively to ensure the bill is passed,” he said.

Yahaya also advocated the introduction of health insurance for journalists, noting that less than one per cent currently have coverage.

“With a premium of N15,000 under the state health insurance scheme, journalists can access comprehensive healthcare from primary to tertiary levels, reducing out-of-pocket expenses and promoting universal health coverage,” he added.

The Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi-Waiya, said the state had embarked on wide-ranging reforms to strengthen media capacity, enhance transparency, and promote healthy communication between the government and the citizens.

“These efforts, alongside stakeholder engagement and domestication of the Freedom of Information Act, have improved public information management and deepened civic participation,” Abdullahi-Waiya said.

He said the ministry had revived in-house publications, rehabilitated its library, and fostered cordial relations with media executives, political commentators, and civil society groups.

Earlier, NUJ Kano Chairman, Suleman Dederi, welcomed the A participants and emphasised the importance of engaging veteran journalists to improve professionalism in the state’s media space.

A former NUJ National President, Malam Sani Zoro, cautioned against the dangers of misinformation and the misuse of artificial intelligence, citing past examples of fabricated stories that went viral.

He urged the union to study global best practices, strengthen the International Institute of Journalism, and organise forums to address pressing professional and societal issues.

NAN reports that stakeholders at the dialogue commended the Kano State Government for being widely acknowledged as the most media-friendly in Nigeria.

They cited significant investments in journalism-related infrastructure, human capital development, and clearance of pension arrears for retired journalists.

They recommended that similar dialogues be held quarterly, veteran journalists should mentor younger colleagues via online platforms, and continuous capacity-building programmes should be prioritised to enhance professionalism.

NAN reports that the event brought together veteran journalists, academics, and media practitioners to share experiences and review developments within the profession in Kano State and Nigeria at large.(NAN)